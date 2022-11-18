Sacramento has best midsize airport in the country, Wall Street Journal says. Here’s why

The Wall Street Journal ranked Sacramento International Airport as 2022’s best midsize airport in the nation.

The ranking system for best airport was determined on security waits, on-time performance and ticket prices, bringing SMF to the top of the list with 80 points for reliability, 50 for value and 56 for convenience.

“Reliability matters most to passengers and carries the most weight in our rankings,” the Wall Street Journal stated.

The article stated: “Airport director Cindy Nichol, who used to work at San Francisco International, attributes Sacramento’s high score to good weather, plenty of runway space and customer service. The airport’s landscapers even pitch in to direct travelers, she says, earning passenger compliments.”

The list included a total of 30 mid-size airports and three Northern California airports made the it to the top 10. San Jose International airport ranked third and Oakland International Airport came in tenth place. New York LaGuardia came in last.

Twenty large airports were also ranked on the same scale and San Francisco ranked first on the list. Newark ranked last.

Sacramento had the highest score of any airports in the two categories.

