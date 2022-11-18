Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: There's been positive synergy
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn says there’s been “positive synergy” regarding Kyrie Irving, adds he could be back for Memphis. #Nets #Grizzlies #NBA
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
These are the kind of wins Brooklyn needs to get for management to be able to confidently invest future assets to improve.
Not one or two. They need to string a bunch together.
Kyrie coming back, Ben improving. We’ll see. – 12:42 AM
We’ll see if they can stay consistent. Ben needs to maintain this level of aggressiveness & they need to stay trusting role players like Yuta.
… Kyrie back Sunday too. – 12:41 AM
Nets are 5-3 without Kyrie.
He’s back for their next game. pic.twitter.com/myFan9DmqH – 12:40 AM
Royce O’Neale’s first triple-double comes in clutch fashion as the tip-in clinched the Nets’ win over Portland. Kyrie is set to return on Sunday. – 12:37 AM
Another report Kyrie Irving expected to return to Nets Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/17/ano… – 9:59 PM
After missing 8 games while suspended, Kyrie Irving is expected to play Sunday vs. Memphis after meeting requirements to return. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 9:25 PM
JV confirms Kyrie return could be as soon as Sunday in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Tkf3LDZzUi – 8:33 PM
Vaughn says there’s been some “positive synergy” towards Kyrie returning — possibly on Sunday vs. Memphis. – 8:32 PM
Jacque Vaughn says there’s been “positive synergy” regarding Kyrie Irving, adds he could be back for Memphis. #Nets #Grizzlies #NBA – 8:32 PM
Per @Shams Charania
Nets’ G Kyrie Irving is now ‘expected’ to return from suspension on Sunday nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:27 PM
I just hate that I see the news that Kyrie is coming back and I roll my eyes and think, “wonder how long it is til he does something else despicable or calls a reporter a pawn or worse.”
I wish I didn’t think that. I wish I had more hope than that. But I don’t. – 6:10 PM
Shams on Kyrie’s return:
“The Nets and league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.”
Adds a source said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. – 6:04 PM
Details at @TheAthletic on the expected reinstatement of Nets seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving on Sunday — and Irving meeting with several community leaders in the last week-plus: theathletic.com/3908221/2022/1… – 5:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:54 PM
Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:53 PM
KD On the news Kyrie could be back Sunday: “it’s exciting for everybody. i mean we miss KAI. we miss his presence on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/58H8gRrIBk – 2:33 PM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie: “I don’t know the details about anything that’s going. I should know I guess because I’m part of the team, but I’ve been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it’s soon.” #nets pic.twitter.com/XrRzMfwT7x – 2:16 PM
KD on possibility of Kyrie being back Sunday. “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.”
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the road trip started. He said he hasn’t been in contact with Marks/Tsai about the situation. – 1:30 PM
Report: Kyrie Irving could return to Nets as soon as Sunday vs. Memphis nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/16/rep… – 10:18 PM
After close work with the NBPA, Nets, and league office, Kyrie Irving could return to Brooklyn as early as Sunday.
Full story here: clutchpoints.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 8:50 PM
‘LA will do that to you’: Jacque Vaughn reacts to Nets giving up franchise record 153 points to Kings clutchpoints.com/la-will-do-tha… – 4:18 PM
Jacque Vaughn: “They basically kicked our butts. We all were a part of it. I’m a part of it. We’ve got another game on this trip: How will we respond with this last game on the trip?” #Nets – 12:34 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jacque Vaughn on the lack of effort tonight from the Nets:
“I don’t know if our minds, our bodies and souls are still in LA. LA can do that to you sometimes…we definitely gave maximum effort against the Clippers and we’ve been reeling every sense.” – 12:33 AM
Jacque Vaughn: “I don’t know if our minds our bodies and souls are still in LA. LA will do that to you sometimes. We definitely gave maximum effort against the #Clippers and we’ve been reeling since.” #Nets – 12:32 AM
“I don’t know if our minds, body and soul was still in LA. LA can do that to you some time,” Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said. – 12:30 AM
“They kicked our butts. I was part of it. We all were part of it,” Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said about Kings blowout. – 12:29 AM
Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Simmons: “The big piece of that is the group still having confidence in him – which we do – and then putting him in positions to have success. So that’s keeping things extremely simple. Like defensively, do what you do, and that starts with playing hard…” #Nets – 8:36 PM
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on dropping Kyrie Irving into the mix & can they keep playing the same way: “There’s uncertainty there, for sure. My approach is the train is going to keep moving. And that train is playing hard playing together, being a team: That’s going to continue.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 17, 2022
Sam Amick on Kyrie Irving’s return: ‘It does feel he will likely be back sooner rather than later. I do not anticipate him playing in Portland on Thursday night. I believe the next game is at home against Memphis. It feels like that could be a possibility. Especially, you know, having a home game and before they hit the road again. But officially speaking, Jacque Vaughn was asked about it before the Kings game and said that it’s a day-by-day issue for him. -via Apple Podcasts / November 17, 2022
The Nets firing Nash as head coach and promoting Vaughn added a spark, but it’s going to take more than a different coach roaming the sidelines to make them among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. “I just like good practices, I like a good preparation, I like good energy, and we’ve been showing that, to be honest,” Durant told B/R. “Coaches have been doing a great job, regardless of this loss tonight and last game. I think we’ve been preparing ourselves well. Guys want to win. We’re out there playing as hard as we can. That’s really what I need. -via Bleacher Report / November 16, 2022
Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups on Nets/Kyrie dysfunction: “It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.” -via Twitter @highkin / November 17, 2022
Irving will miss his eighth consecutive game on Thursday night against Portland while serving a team-mandated suspension for posting a link to a film with antisemitic material on Oct. 27. Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with. One source, who was granted anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. -via The Athletic / November 17, 2022
