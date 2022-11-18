Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage
A new pickleball tournament was organized at the Spenard Recreation Center this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
alaskapublic.org
Thanksgiving Blessing offers Mat-Su, Anchorage residents free holiday meals
Southcentral Alaska families in need can visit several churches in the next few days to pick up all the food for a Thanksgiving feast, free of charge. The Food Bank of Alaska has partnered with churches in the Mat-Su and Anchorage to hold its annual Thanksgiving Blessing. Families can pick up a frozen turkey with a pan and gravy, along with stuffing, corn, green beans, potatoes, apples, cranberry sauce, margarine and dinner rolls while supplies last.
alaskasnewssource.com
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, Covenant House Alaska holds its “Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness,” meant to bring the community together and support homeless youth. The event is part of a global movement to end youth homelessness. The idea behind it is for participants to give...
kinyradio.com
AFDF announces winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood
Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for...
alaskasnewssource.com
Covenant House Alaska's Candlelight Vigil and Sleep Out
Friends and family remember Eagle River teacher who died scuba diving. Friends and family remember Eagle River teacher who died scuba diving. Alaska Sound Celebration presents Celebrate the Music: A Tribute to Veterans. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKST. Veterans are being honored with a musical performance this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Toys For Tots delivers holiday joy to children across Alaska
Social media is a great resource to connect, however, there is something to be said about event pages getting lost in the shuffle. Oftentimes, users only see event pages that are sponsored or have been interacted with by a mutual friend. In a three week span, from October 10th to...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Army camouflage ice’? Odd frozen formations in Alaska marsh defy easy explanation
A frozen marsh in south central Alaska has become a source of debate on social media after it was found covered in “army camouflage ice.”. The mysterious formation came to light when videos and photos were shared on social media by Luc Mehl, an author, educator and Alaska outdoorsman.
maritime-executive.com
Stack Fire Sends Smoke Plume Over Port of Anchorage
On Friday, a stack fire aboard a product tanker startled residents around the port of Anchorage, Alaska with a loud explosion and a plume of smoke. The foreign-flagged tanker Atlantic Lily was alongside at a fuel pier in Anchorage on Friday and unloading a cargo of jet fuel. For reasons of a technical malfunction, the boiler began to emit unburned fuel vapor up the stack, a dangerous condition that can result in an explosion. At about 2200 hours, the vapor ignited in the stack, producing a loud boom, thick smoke and visible flames.
alaskasnewssource.com
Boiler fire on vessel at Port of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ship docked at the Port of Alaska experienced a boiler fire on Friday night, creating a loud boom and brief billowing smoke. According to a press release, the oil tanker Atlantic Lily was offloading Jet A-1 fuel at the port when the blast occurred at 10:08 p.m. on Friday.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 6: “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens at sunset in the waters in the Gulf of Alaska. A pretty, young women is doing an Instagram Live on a large cruise ship. “Last night was insane,” Henley Madison Scott tells the camera. “Let’s just say I had one too many Glacier-tinis ha ha ha!” She climbs the rail of her balcony so viewers can get a better look at the beautiful Alaska sunrise. “Alaska is pretty lit, y’all” are her last words before she drunkenly slips and falls to her presumed death in the frigid water below. Splash! The tragic video goes viral.
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. A new podcast explores the right to abortion in Alaska. Also,...
akbizmag.com
Alaska Crews Produce Documentary “At the Edge of Tomorrow”
Little Diomede, situated along the International Dateline, is the subject of the two-part documentary At the Edge of Tomorrow. A two-part documentary premiering on public television is the product of an all-Alaskan crew. At the Edge of Tomorrow, about life on Little Diomede Island, airs on KAKM November 16 and 23.
alaskasnewssource.com
Engine backfires at Port of Alaska
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Honoring the Alaska Territorial Guard
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - November is Native American Heritage month and Pete Peter, an Alaska Native veteran is proud to have served his country. Peter, who served in the National Guard dreamt of a memorial to honor those that came before him and served the same state and nation he served. “In 2003, the State of Alaska recognized them and the federal government also recognized them.” said Peter.
Alaska's hospital safety ratings improve
(The Center Square) - Although the percentage of “A” ranked hospitals in Alaska remains low, a recent report confirms the state’s national ranking for hospital safety when compared to others nationwide has improved since earlier this year. According to the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Rankings...
Ranked magic: Alaska one of two states with ‘undecided’ Senate and House results
Alaska’s new election system, with its jungle primary and ranked-choice voting general election, is still waiting for election results, which haven’t been finalized, due to the ranked-choice runoff system. On Nov. 23, the ballot tabulation will be applied to voters’ second and third-place choices — in some races...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 17 November 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Coast Alaska’s Angela Denning reports on a million dollar fine for a Southeast salmon hatchery, Maggie Nelson looks at St. Paul’s crab disaster, and the statewide salmon recap!
alaskapublic.org
A Facebook campaign and dividend memories influenced Alaska’s closest legislative election
As votes are slowly counted in Alaska’s 59 legislative elections, no race is closer than the head-to-head election in far-west House District 39. In the Uruguay-sized area that includes Nome and the Bering Sea coast, Democratic Rep. Neal Foster, D-Nome, leads Alaskan Independence Party candidate Tyler Ivanoff by just 10 votes out of 3,317 cast, a difference of 0.32%.
Comments / 5