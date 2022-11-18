Joe Ingles: Scouting report and accolades

Joe Ingles|

Position: F

Born: 10/02/87

Height: 6-7 / 2.01

Weight: 209 lbs. / 94.8 kg.

Salary: $6,479,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Team player who doesn’t score much, but helps his teams win… Gets under the skin of opponents, and does it well… Though not very athletic, he can be a pain defensively… Notable passer… Hits the three consistently.

ACCOLADES

Euroleague titles: 1 (2014)

Olympic bronze: 1 (2020)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 209.2 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-9

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.25

Wingspan: 6-foot-10.25