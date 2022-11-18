Joe Ingles: Scouting report and accolades
Joe Ingles|
Position: F
Born: 10/02/87
Height: 6-7 / 2.01
Weight: 209 lbs. / 94.8 kg.
Salary: $6,479,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Team player who doesn’t score much, but helps his teams win… Gets under the skin of opponents, and does it well… Though not very athletic, he can be a pain defensively… Notable passer… Hits the three consistently.
ACCOLADES
Euroleague titles: 1 (2014)
Olympic bronze: 1 (2020)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 209.2 LBS
Standing reach: 8-foot-9
Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.25
Wingspan: 6-foot-10.25
