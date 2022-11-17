Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Disenchanted Review: A Joyful Musical That Was Made to Delight Disney Fans
Back in 2007, I was a mere teenager when Enchanted was released, and like so many people who were introduced to Amy Adams' Giselle and the magical kingdom of Andalasia, I walked out of that theater with a new favorite Disney movie. The wait for a sequel has been a long one, and now that Disenchanted is finally here, I am relieved to report that it was worth the wait. While nothing will ever be able to capture the originality and charm of the first film, the sequel provided the perfect answer to that burning fairy tale question: What happens after "happily ever after?"
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Broadway musical "KPOP" celebrates ahead of opening night
NEW YORK -- A celebration was held Sunday for the upcoming opening of the new Broadway musical "KPOP."Starring real life recording star Luna, the show honors the global phenomenon that is K-pop.It tells the story of international superstars giving their all for a one-night-only concert amid personal and cultural struggles.The cast, which features stars of K-pop and musical theater, say they can't wait to make an impact on Broadway with this original musical."It literally is a dream come true for me, being in a K-pop group for 15 years and now coming to the Broadway stage in America," actor Kevin Woo said. "K-pop music, which is a different genre that Broadway has never seen before ... Something new, something original and something that is accessible for everyone," actress Julia Abueya said."KPOP" features Korean, Korean-American and API representation on and off stage. One of its composers, Helen Park, is the first Asian woman to compose a Broadway show.The show is currently running at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
The Sentimental Inspiration Behind Miranda Lambert’s Home Goods Line, Wanda June
Country singer Miranda Lambert's home goods line Wanda June Home is dedicated to and named after her mother and grandmother.
The 25 Best New Christmas Movies of 2022
'Tis the season...to stay in with one of these heartwarming flicks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ drops bombshell companion casting as a bonafide classic gets a reboot that nobody wants
It’s all go in the sci-fi multiverse this Friday as exciting updates have beamed in from multiple franchises, including one that’s on the verge of a monumental milestone and another that we thought was dead and buried. Yes, Doctor Who has officially announced who its next companion will be as a classic movie we’d rather was left preserved is getting a remake. Elsewhere, Anya Taylor-Joy talks the “life-changing” Furiosa prequel while James Gunn may need to make a call about DC’s next hero.
Sam Champion returns to 'Dancing with the Stars' for season finale
Monday night is the season finale of 'Dancing with the Stars.'
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ offers a terrifying glimpse into the horror film as ‘The Exorcist’ reboot promises to chill fans to the bone
Tuesday is upon us, spooky junkies! Of course, it’s not just any regular Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday that contains another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And while the majority of folks are now decking the halls and jingling the bells, the minority is still stuck in horrorland and licking their chops in anticipation of the latest updates in the spooktacular genre. Over the last 24 hours or so, new bone-chilling images from Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey have added a horrific element to the story as The Exorcist reboot’s star promises a horrifying cinematic experience.
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
‘Bones And All’ With Timothée Chalamet, ‘EO’ With A Soulful Donkey & ‘The Inspection’ Mix It Up At The Arthouse – Specialty Preview
A new crop of prestige titles plant a flag at the arthouse in limited release this weekend from Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All to Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, to Elegance Bratton’s The Inspection. Greenwich Entertainment opens doc Love, Charlie: The Rise And Fall Of Charlie Trotter IFC Films presents Bad Axe and Cohen Media Group is taking a swing at Fernando Trueba’s Memories Of My Father. A host of other specialty releases are holding over even as She Said from Universal Pictures and The Menu from Searchlight Pictures open wide. Juggernaut Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in week two. It’s getting crowded...
There Is 1 ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Character That Is Almost Universally Despised, and It’s Not Veruca Salt
Grandpa Joe is one of the most hated characters in movie history. 'Willy Wonka' fans argue that Grandpa Joe was morally corrupt and lazy.
startattle.com
The Holiday Stocking (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to reunite his sisters in 12 days using a family Christmas tradition. Startattle.com – The Holiday Stocking 2022. The Holiday Stocking is a Hallmark original movie directed by producer and director Roger M. Bobb, from a teleplay written by Cas Sigers-Beedles. Bobb has directed episodes of House of Payne, Meet the Browns, The Battle, The Rickey Smiley Show, Mann and Wife, and Last Call. He produced the acclaimed 2010 drama For Colored Girls, as well as directed and produced the television movies Cooking Up Christmas, Holiday Heist, Friend Request, Raising Izzie, In the Meantime, Girlfriends Getaway, and Girlfriends Getaway 2.
Comments / 0