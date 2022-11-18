ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
MISSOURI STATE
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states

Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North […] The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSOURI STATE
The Guardian

Britain was meant to be supporting fleeing Ukrainians. Instead, we’re failing them

Ukraine may be enjoying success on the battlefield, but displaced Ukrainians in the UK face renewed trauma. The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which has housed more than 100,000 people in Britain since the start of the war, is now at risk of collapse. Without early and drastic intervention, the scheme will compound rather than ease the suffering of the Ukrainian families it was meant to help.
Wbaltv.com

Congress passes marijuana research bill. What that means for Maryland

As more states legalize marijuana, like Maryland voters approved last week, the federal government is taking action, passing a marijuana research bill. | EXPLAINER: Recreational marijuana passes in Maryland so what's next?. The Senate passed a bipartisan bill called the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act. The Senate's vote...
MARYLAND STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida's anti-CRT 'Stop WOKE' law blocked by federal judge

Calling the state’s approach “positively dystopian,” a federal judge on Thursday blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities. The law is “antithetical to academic freedom and has cast a leaden pall of orthodoxy over Florida’s state universities,” Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote in the 139-page ruling. “Neither the state of Florida’s authority to regulate public school curriculum, nor its interest in preventing race or sex discrimination can support its weight.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Minister rejects idea of Swiss-style arrangements to boost EU trade

Ministers have insisted there is no question of tearing up the Brexit deal in the hope of securing a closer, Swiss-style relationship with Brussels.A report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to closer ties with the European Union has alarmed Brexiteers but Downing Street and senior ministers sought to play down the speculation.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said it “couldn’t be further from the truth” and insisted the “fundamental tenets” of the Brexit deal signed by Boris Johnson would not be renegotiated.We have a settled position on our relationship with the European Union, that’s the deal...

