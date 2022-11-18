Read full article on original website
People moving out of New York are choosing other state over Florida
If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students
TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
Proposed NJ legislation would require schools to address students' grief
In the aftermath of the pandemic's lockdowns and losses, New Jersey’s schools may soon be required to teach children how to voice that most unspoken emotion: grief. Grief and not knowing how to deal with properly it can throw children and teens off course and derail their learning and behavior in and out...
Murphy plan to solve NJ school mental health debate: Fund both
TRENTON – The Murphy administration will maintain funding for current school-based youth services programs through mid-2024 but is also proceeding with its plan to pivot to a new statewide approach to student mental health next school year. The shift to the NJ Statewide Student Support Services (NJ4S) network rankled...
Approaching holidays, New Jersey schools still need bus drivers
Nearly three months into the school year, tweaks continue to be made to accommodate a lack of bus drivers. Any shortage isn't nearly as bad as it was a year ago, or even just a few months ago, but districts and bus contractors are operating on pretty thin ice and would still gladly welcome more drivers to their ranks.
