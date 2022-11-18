ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

Voters pass Prop 308, allowing DACA students to receive in-state college tuition

The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) joins education leaders across the state in applauding Arizona voters for their support and passage of Proposition 308, providing in-state tuition to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students. “Throughout the years, MCCCD has fought to provide Arizona's most affordable tuition for high-quality...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Recently elected Arizona House Republican says she will not do her job unless the 2022 election is redone

PHOENIX — A Chandler Republican recently elected to the Arizona House of Representatives says that she will not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election is redone. Liz Harris, recently elected to represent Legislative District 13 which encompasses much of Chandler, issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus

The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races

PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
ARIZONA STATE
sports360az.com

Black Saturday needs to happen at Arizona State

Black Friday is coming this week. The next day, housecleaning should commence in Tempe. As the NCAA continues to drag its feet(intentionally?) on the findings/penalties on the downtrodden Arizona State football program, school leadership should do most everyone a favor and clear the decks twenty-four hours after the season comes to an end in Tucson. Press reset.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors

With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QCUSD scrambles for cash after bond sinks

Queen Creek Unified Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry vowed last week to continue serving the needs of students in the booming district despite the resounding 55%-45% defeat of a $198-million bond for the second year in a row. “With or without that bond we are going to continue to offer high...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.  Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Chandler’s new chicken law could face referendum

The Chandler City Council approved allowing backyard chickens in residential neighborhoods on a divided vote. But the fight may not be over. Les Minkus of South Chandler, who has been leading the opposition to the change, said he and like-minded residents intend to get enough signatures so local citizens can vote on the measure in a referendum.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Week

Kari Lake refuses to concede to Katie Hobbs

Republican Kari Lake is refusing to concede after losing the Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The Trump-endorsed candidate said Thursday that she was assembling a legal team and planning to challenge the results of the election, wrote Axios.  In a video posted on social media, Lake referenced technical problems with some of the voting tabulation machines in Maricopa County, claiming that it suppressed voters and excluded their votes. These claims have been debunked by the Maricopa County board of supervisors. Lake has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and previously refused to say whether she would accept the results of the governor's race if she lost. She is part of the slate of Trump-backed candidates that lost in the midterm elections. Lake reportedly visited former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago shortly before he announced his bid for re-election. "Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week," Lake said. "I'm doing everything in my power to right these wrongs."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

50 cozy towns to visit this winter

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy