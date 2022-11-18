ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

HEROES: 'Stars Align' After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Hits Historic Bergen County Home

A Maywood driver whose Jeep hit a centuries-old borough home after he suffered a medical emergency had good fortune -- and a bunch of angels -- on his side. The 58-year-old motorist was "driving normally" when he was suddenly incapacitated while making a left from East Central Avenue onto Maywood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.
MAYWOOD, NJ
NBC New York

3 Dead, Several Injured in New Jersey House Fire

A fatal fire claimed at least three lives in New Jersey at a family home in Clifton late Friday. Authorities said the fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Ladwick Lane. Emergency responders rushed to the house but three people were lost in the fire. The victims were...
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border

An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday. The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Abandoned gas station goes up in flames in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- An abandoned gas station in Newark went up in flames Saturday night.Video shows smoke and fire shooting into the sky.It happened around 7 p.m. on Springfield Avenue.Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control by 7:30 p.m.No one was hurt.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

