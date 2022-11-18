Kawhi Leonard returns for Clippers

Mark Medina: Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will play tonight vs the Detroit Pistons

Reggie Jackson said having Kawhi back as a starter “resettles everything” for him because of the familiarity the starting group has with one another. – 2:01 AM

Kawhi Leonard: “It’s going to be a long journey. They say recovery isn’t just one year. Everybody thinks that. But it’s a two-year process.” – 2:00 AM

When did Reggie Jackson know when Kawhi Leonard was coming back?

“When I heard ‘6-7’ from IE…”

Said he didn’t want to get his hopes up.

But later said that he told Leonard before they all came in together during 4thQ that they’re riding with him down the stretch. – 1:58 AM

Clippers coach Ty Lue pleased with Kawhi Leonard’s movement pic.twitter.com/irCFNkdXpL – 1:39 AM

Kawhi says he understands that his recovery is a “two-year process.” But he said now that he’s back, “this is the easy part now because I’m able to get in the game and play.” – 1:37 AM

Kawhi Leonard on starting instead of coming off the bench as well as managing the unknown trajectory of his injury pic.twitter.com/Ed240GLOCx – 1:37 AM

Kawhi: “I feel like we need to be better at everything. Out of timeouts, defensive rotations, definitely the offensive end, we’ve got to start getting better shots. Just everything. I feel like we’re behind and we to start focusing up.” – 1:36 AM

Kawhi Leonard says that the team needs to be better at everything… pardon the paraphrase. Says team has catching up to do. – 1:35 AM

Kawhi Leonard on his knee stiffness said managing it was a group decision and part of a long process that he understands.

“I’m not going to explain it because I’m not a doctor and nobody in here is one. Just getting ready to get back on the floor.” – 1:32 AM

The last time Kawhi Leonard didn’t score in double-figures was December 18, 2017 vs Clippers.

That was Leonard’s season debut in 2017. He played 16 minutes that night, none in 2nd half, and it ended a 110-game double-digit scoring streak. He would be traded to Toronto in 2018. – 1:19 AM

In 74 minutes, Clippers have outscored opponents by 32 points in Kawhi Leonard’s minutes this season. – 1:13 AM

Clippers are 9-7, just like last season, after a 96-91 win over the Pistons.

Unlike last season, Kawhi Leonard is here. He did not score in double figures in his return. The Clippers DID outscore the Pistons by 26 points in his minutes tonight.

Next up here in LA: Spurs on Sat. – 1:12 AM

Clippers improve to 9-7 after a 96-91 win against Detroit.

Kawhi Leonard shoots 2-8 in 24 minutes. – 1:11 AM

Kawhi finished +26 in 24 mins. He had 6 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts, snapping 177 straight regular-season games in double figures, 3rd-longest active streak behind LeBron (1,106) and Luka (180). Last time Kawhi failed to reach 10 points was Dec. 18, 2017 against Clips per @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:11 AM

Kawhi was +26 in 25 minutes tonight.

No other Clipper had +/- higher than +15. pic.twitter.com/c59A6MiRQq – 1:08 AM

Kawhi Leonard appears to have reached his limit. Season-high 24:31. Norman Powell in to close. – 12:56 AM

Kawhi Leonard checks out after 24 minutes. Clippers are up 88-81 with 2:43 to play. – 12:55 AM

Kawhi Leonard starts the third quarter, just as he started the first and second, as well. – 11:57 PM

Clippers outscored Pistons by 9 points in Kawhi Leonard’s first half minutes … and were outscored by 17 points with him on the bench. – 11:53 PM

Halftime: Pistons 50, Clippers 42

Kawhi Leonard has made 1 of his 3 shots, missing both free throws he took, to get 2 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound in 12 minutes. – 11:42 PM

…Kawhi is having a tough go being defended by Killian Hayes. He’s making him really work. – 11:20 PM

When you thought Kawhi Leonard returning meant relief for the scoring droughts, yet Pistons go on 9-0 run that sees Clippers go nearly 4 minutes without a point pic.twitter.com/zpfEcZxU53 – 11:03 PM

Kawhi Leonard’s first stint was five minutes long. He had two points, shot 1-for-2 and missed both of his free-throw attempts. – 11:02 PM

Kawhi Leonard’s first shift: 2 points (1/2 FGs, 0/2 FTs) in 5:47 – 10:57 PM

Clippers up 9-8 mid first quarter. It’s Black Panther Wakanda Forever Night here, btw. That’s the real reason Kawhi is here pic.twitter.com/G5EnIbk7sT – 10:53 PM

If this is my last tweet on this app, I wanted to go out letting everyone know that Kawhi’s season high in minutes this season is 21:17 and it’s something to note as his return gets under way, as Ty Lue was mum pregame on whether Kawhi could play more minutes. – 10:53 PM

Kawhi’s first basket comes on a turnaround fadeaway over Killian Hayes to give the Clippers a 9-6 lead. – 10:51 PM

After missing his first shot and a pair of free throws, Kawhi Leonard nails a baseline fadeaway. – 10:51 PM

Kawhi back on the board with a Jordan fade over Hayes – 10:50 PM

Kawhi Leonard has already drawn two fouls, and the Clippers are in the bonus for the last 8:51 of the opening quarter – 10:47 PM

What began today as a whisper is announced at ear-splitting decibels tonight: Kawhi is back (again). pic.twitter.com/p6am6UjLwr – 10:40 PM

Starters for Pistons-Clippers:

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

DET

Bojan Bogdanovic

Saddiq Bey

Marvin Bagley III

Jalen Duren

Killian Hayes – 10:07 PM

Clippers coach Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s return: “It’ll take Kawhi a little time to get back to the Kawhi we know. As great a player he is, he has to understand there are going to be some ups and downs.” – 9:51 PM

Twitter since the last time Kawhi played a basketball game:

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Clippers star returns to lineup vs. Pistons Thursday in first game since Oct. 23

The Clippers brought Kawhi off the bench this season b/c they wanted him to finish games and were wary of how long he would be sitting in real time between his stints if he started. Will he be available to finish tonight? “We’ll see,” Ty Lue said. – 8:50 PM

Kawhi Leonard will start for the Clippers tonight, coach Lue confirmed. – 8:47 PM

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will start tonight. – 8:46 PM

Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will play tonight vs the Detroit Pistons – 8:46 PM

Kawhi Leonard has begun his pregame warmups. He’s questionable to play tonight against the #Pistons. pic.twitter.com/TCiRjbFyP9 – 8:45 PM

Kawhi Leonard out on the court doing some post work pic.twitter.com/7obbif5TdM – 8:36 PM

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be back together on the court tonight for the Clippers. They’re both officially listed as “questionable.” The current all-in get-in price on @TickPick if you want to see this game live at Crypto Arena is $12 (taxes and fees included). – 6:12 PM

The #Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight’s game against the Pistons

Kawhi upgraded to questionable as he nears a return to the court espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:14 PM

Kawhi Leonard’s return, whether tonight or Saturday, will spark another adjustment for the Clippers, who for the past 3 weeks had begun to learn how to play together in his absence: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:01 PM

Shootaround before tonight’s Pistons game

Kawhi Leonard (out tonight) was here earlier today getting a workout in on the floor.

Luke Kennard (doubtful) meeting with training staff after injuring calf Tuesday in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/o1phI8z32T – 12:35 PM

