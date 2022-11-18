Read full article on original website
Kait 8
NEA Baptist hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Baptist hosted its 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree lighting featured a reading of the Nativity Story by Pastor Jared Pickney, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Arkansas State University Chancellor Todd Shields, and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
actionnews5.com
Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall holds its 3rd annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway at Sugartown Riders Banquet Hall left many people with food for the Thanksgiving holiday. Organizers say the people who came left with what they call “blessing baskets.”. The baskets were full of food such as stuffing, can goods, potatoes and...
Kait 8
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
localmemphis.com
'Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven' set for Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Nov. 19 will mark the return of the Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven. Beginning at 10 a.m. at the Southland Mall at Elvis Presley Blvd and Shelby Drive, the route reaches Laudeen Drive — just past the Piccadilly in Whitehaven Plaza. The parade is...
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
mdmh-conway.com
Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas receive their badges
Pocahontas, Arkansas – More than 30 new law enforcement officials have received official certification to serve and protect. 47 men and women received their diplomas from the Black River Technical College Police Academy on Friday, November 18. In August, they started their training. All around the state, including Leachville,...
COGIC Evangelist Louise D. Patterson dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ and the Memphis faith-based community are mourning the passing of Evangelist Louise D. Patterson. COGIC leaders tell WREG Patterson passed away Sunday. She was 84. Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings, Incorporated. She was also the widow of COGIC Presiding Bishop GE Patterson. […]
Kait 8
Conference votes against ratifying disaffiliation for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The vote is in for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro’s disaffiliation agreement. In July after church leadership denied a request from some members wanting more time, the church voted to disaffiliate but needed ratification by a simple majority of the annual conference. The...
millington-news.com
Jenkins to serve her last supper
Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
Kait 8
Jonesboro organization gives meals to community
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA held a thanksgiving lunch at Parker Park Community Center on Saturday, Nov 12. Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said the lunch was an opportunity to give those who may not have family around, a reason to enjoy thanksgiving food. “When you don’t have family...
MPD reminds drivers not to leave cars unattended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police want you to know it is illegal to leave your car unattended while running. WREG explains that with the temperature dropping, MPD wants to remind Memphians warming their car up without you in it is against the law. Memphis police are working to get the word out to residents. If […]
City removes massive trash pile from Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven foot tall, rat-infested pile of garbage has now been removed from the front of a Grahamwood home following reports from FOX13. A construction crew arrived Wednesday afternoon and hauled the trash away in trailers. A spokesperson for the city initially told FOX13 it...
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
Silver Alert issued for Desoto County man
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George Shaw, of Southaven. He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat on Wednesday, November 16, […]
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
mdmh-conway.com
Following an incident at a Jonesboro High School, man charged with second-degree battery
Little Rock, Arkansas – A Friday incident inside the school left three Westside High School employees hurt. On November 18, a man allegedly entered the high school through a student door. This is according to Superintendent Scott Gauntt. Gauntt claimed that the 53-year-old David Edward McFall of Bono was...
Kait 8
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
