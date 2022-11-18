ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Faribault Mill makes long-term commitment to unhoused youth, giving away a bed blanket for each one sold

FARIBAULT, Minn. — After 157 years of being in business, Minnesota's Faribault Mill has permanently changed its business model, making a commitment to youth experiencing homelessness. The mill has partnered with organizations across 13 U.S. cities that support unhoused youth through their new Spread the Warmth campaign. For every bed blanket sold, they give away one to these organizations.
Uptown businesses announce changes, closings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At Amore Uptown, there's no shortage of love. "I took my wife here, I didn't know it at the time but for her 20th birthday, when we first started dating," said Dan Pramann of Woodbury. The Uptown restaurant went on to become a birthday tradition for...
Life Center distributes meals to local homeless community

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeless outreach teams said the population they are trying to help is struggling with the early cold. Life Center served some of them at their annual Thanksgiving Outreach event, where they gave out warm meals, free turkeys, and held a service. “I think there's we're seeing homeless...
V3 Center enters new phase

MINNEAPOLIS — The term "fitness center" falls short when it comes to describing the hopes and dreams surrounding the V3 Center, which will soon take shape on this city's northside. Governor Tim Walz, local leaders, and key players who've worked for years to take the health and wellness center...
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
Fairview and Sanford announce mega-merger intent

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine and create a new mega health system. The proposed merger would create one of the largest health care providers in the country. Sandford is one of the largest rural...
Robbinsdale Area Schools investigating gun incidents

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Some parents in the metro are upset after a video surfaced allegedly showing a student with a gun in a Sandburg Middle School bathroom. In a letter to parents, Sandburg Middle School Principal Jay Hancock said a video is circulating on social media that shows a student holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom at the school.
An apartment fire in Edina displaces all residents

EDINA, Minn. — Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Edina Fire Department said in a press release they were called to 6328 Barrie Road on multiple reports of an apartment building fire. When officials arrived they said fire was visible from the second and third floors of the building.
Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole

ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety

MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
Downtown Minneapolis Nordstrom Rack to close Nov. 18

MINNEAPOLIS — The Nordstrom Rack located inside downtown Minneapolis' IDS Center is closing for good later this week. A company spokesperson confirmed the closure to KARE 11 in a statement Tuesday, saying in part "we believe we’re best able to serve customers in the Minneapolis market by focusing on our nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online."
Expect repair delays as mechanics balance new and old service requests

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Over a 10-hour span Monday, Minnesota State Patrol said it responded to 244 crashes and 104 vehicle spinouts statewide. "Most of those crashes could have been avoided by simply slowing down, increasing stopping distance and putting distractions away," the department tweeted Tuesday. "Don’t forget how to drive in the winter weather. Drive Smart."
Teen dies in Brooklyn Park shooting; another teen injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. According to a police press release, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to reports of a shooting victim inside a vehicle at Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North. When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found the teen males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
