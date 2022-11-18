Read full article on original website
Faribault Mill makes long-term commitment to unhoused youth, giving away a bed blanket for each one sold
FARIBAULT, Minn. — After 157 years of being in business, Minnesota's Faribault Mill has permanently changed its business model, making a commitment to youth experiencing homelessness. The mill has partnered with organizations across 13 U.S. cities that support unhoused youth through their new Spread the Warmth campaign. For every bed blanket sold, they give away one to these organizations.
Study: POC communities dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than white people
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota published a new study that shows Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities are significantly more likely to die of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated at higher rates than white communities. "There is no question that communities of color continue to be hit the hardest at...
Uptown businesses announce changes, closings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — At Amore Uptown, there's no shortage of love. "I took my wife here, I didn't know it at the time but for her 20th birthday, when we first started dating," said Dan Pramann of Woodbury. The Uptown restaurant went on to become a birthday tradition for...
Life Center distributes meals to local homeless community
MINNEAPOLIS — Homeless outreach teams said the population they are trying to help is struggling with the early cold. Life Center served some of them at their annual Thanksgiving Outreach event, where they gave out warm meals, free turkeys, and held a service. “I think there's we're seeing homeless...
V3 Center enters new phase
MINNEAPOLIS — The term "fitness center" falls short when it comes to describing the hopes and dreams surrounding the V3 Center, which will soon take shape on this city's northside. Governor Tim Walz, local leaders, and key players who've worked for years to take the health and wellness center...
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
Fairview and Sanford announce mega-merger intent
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health have signed a non-binding letter of intent to combine and create a new mega health system. The proposed merger would create one of the largest health care providers in the country. Sandford is one of the largest rural...
Road salt is still polluting local water; here's how you can help
MINNEAPOLIS — The return of winter might have you feeling stressed and a little salty, but it probably doesn't compare to the stress that road salt is having on our infrastructure and watersheds. According to the Metropolitan Council, 42 Twin Cities waterbodies are contaminated with excess chloride, but Judy...
V3 Center set to break ground in North Minneapolis this week; demolition begins
MINNEAPOLIS — "What we want to do is really hit on the excellence that our community has," said Malik Rucker, the director of community engagement and partnerships with the new V3 Center, a health-and-wellness center that will soon call this Plymouth and Lyndale Avenue intersection in North Minneapolis, home.
Robbinsdale Area Schools investigating gun incidents
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Some parents in the metro are upset after a video surfaced allegedly showing a student with a gun in a Sandburg Middle School bathroom. In a letter to parents, Sandburg Middle School Principal Jay Hancock said a video is circulating on social media that shows a student holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom at the school.
City officials in Minneapolis release plan to address traffic safety
MINNEAPOLIS — City officials have released a draft for a three-year plan to help cut down on traffic deaths in Minneapolis. The 2023-2025 Minneapolis Vision Zero Action Plan lays out several strategies and actions the city will take in an attempt to make the streets safer for drivers and pedestrians.
An apartment fire in Edina displaces all residents
EDINA, Minn. — Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Edina Fire Department said in a press release they were called to 6328 Barrie Road on multiple reports of an apartment building fire. When officials arrived they said fire was visible from the second and third floors of the building.
Wilson's Image College Scholarship provides scholarships for students living in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Tito Wilson's barbershop sits on bustling West Broadway in north Minneapolis. "Myself and the former owner, we got together and closed on the building November last year, and we actually moved in January of this year," said Wilson. It's a space for conversations inside and outside of...
Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole
ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
Fire officials prepare for busy holiday season — and offer tips for fire safety
MINNEAPOLIS — As the temperatures dropped this week, several major fires broke out at homes and residential buildings in Minnesota and northern Iowa. On Wednesday, a house fire caused by an overloaded power strip killed four young children in Mason City, Iowa, while in Edina, nine condominium units were destroyed by a fire that investigators believe started in a second-floor kitchen. On Friday afternoon, a home in St. Francis also caught fire, although nobody was there at the time.
Downtown Minneapolis Nordstrom Rack to close Nov. 18
MINNEAPOLIS — The Nordstrom Rack located inside downtown Minneapolis' IDS Center is closing for good later this week. A company spokesperson confirmed the closure to KARE 11 in a statement Tuesday, saying in part "we believe we’re best able to serve customers in the Minneapolis market by focusing on our nearby Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations, as well as online."
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
Police make second arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say a second person suspected of being involved in the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson has turned himself in. According to police, the 19-year-old from Plymouth was booked for probable cause murder at the Hennepin County Jail after turning himself in on Thursday night.
Expect repair delays as mechanics balance new and old service requests
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Over a 10-hour span Monday, Minnesota State Patrol said it responded to 244 crashes and 104 vehicle spinouts statewide. "Most of those crashes could have been avoided by simply slowing down, increasing stopping distance and putting distractions away," the department tweeted Tuesday. "Don’t forget how to drive in the winter weather. Drive Smart."
Teen dies in Brooklyn Park shooting; another teen injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. According to a police press release, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to reports of a shooting victim inside a vehicle at Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North. When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found the teen males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
