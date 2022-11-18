Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Huskers turn up defense in second half to overcome deficit and roll to win
Maybe it wasn't quite entrance into the Kenny Loggins "Danger Zone" – definitely not a dated reference – but it felt a touch dicey there for a spell. At least it did when Nebraska trailed by eight a couple minutes into the second half and these dudes from Arkansas-Pine Bluff would just not flippin' miss from deep. Seriously, they made nine of their first 13 from behind the arc. They led by three at the half – and now had expanded it.
Nebraska Basketball: Matt Abdelmassih underlines why the Hoiberg era has been a disaster
There’s very little doubt that the Nebraska basketball program has been a sort of mirror image of the Nebraska football program since Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg took over their respective teams. That was underlined once again this past week when they looked like they might be able to handle St. John’s for a half and then completely melted down in the second half.
Sunday Side Session: And another collapse
This week on the Sunday Side Session good friend Josh Peterson joins Mike Schaefer to walk through Nebraska’s latest second half collapse and its ninth straight loss to Wisconsin. The two discuss the game and what they saw, Nebraska’s inability to close games and if the Huskers would benefit...
Stukenholtz: A Love Letter to Husker Fans
To fans and followers of the football team at the University of Nebraska:. You are a resilient, stubborn, downtrodden yet hopeful bunch. You have seen this program win championships, clinically torturing opponents with devastating effect, game-by-game and season-by-season. These days, the torture is reserved for you. Whether it’s from the...
Nebraska Football: Mark Stoops officially off the coaching search board
The Nebraska football team still doesn’t have a head coach yet. At least not a permanent head coach. While the search to take over for Scott Frost is almost certainly over, it appears there is at least one candidate that we can consider being off the table in Mark Stoops.
Mickey Joseph notes issues with first half for Cornhuskers vs. Badgers
Mickey Joseph noted his problems for Nebraska’s first half performance against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers did keep the Badgers scoreless, but there are areas where Joseph says Nebraska can improve. Joseph said that the Huskers have to be able to sustain drives on offense to add to their 7 point...
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
Nebraska Recruiting: Visitors for Wisconsin game
A quick look at some of the visitors on the sidelines before Nebraska's Senior Day game with Wisconsin, including several offered 2024 prospects and several 2023 commits.
Report Card: Another collapse in Lincoln
Given the opportunity to close out a game Nebraska couldn’t do it on either side of the ball, wasting a strong effort overall and losing to Wisconsin again 15-14. Nebraska was led in rushing by quarterback Casey Thompson who amassed 53 yards on scrambles throughout the game – 33 rushing yards when you count the sack losses. The offensive line was abysmal throughout and more often than not Thompson was pushed off spots and forced to run. Anthony Grant finished with 29 yards, but the running back had 16 carries. He struggled to find much room to run and compounded issues by trying to get to the sidelines against a strong spill defense. Rush offense: F.
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
Huskers offer 2024 Colorado lineman
Nebraska became offer No. 7 for Fossil Ridge offensive lineman Gage Ginther on Saturday. The Fort Collins resident made the trek to Lincoln to catch the Huskers host Wisconsin for the final home game of the year. Ginther, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman, has the kind of mentality any college...
Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury
Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
Christopherson: First things first, end one of these bad Husker streaks as Alberts gets ready for big hire
You can wait for a press conference to lift you out of the gray if you so desire. But how about some form of football Aspirin a little sooner? How about just a day of joy of jumping over one of the competitor programs you're tired of making you feel sick and tired? How about three phases of solid football for four quarters, keeping Casey Thompson upright, and scaling one of the many hurdles that have for some reason seemed set about 10-feet tall for this Husker program for a long while?
Volleyball: No. 6 Nebraska at Iowa Tonight
The final road match of the season is a border battle for No. 6 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers are at Iowa tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from exactly a week ago when Big Red earned the dominant sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska is 22-3 on the season...
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin
Are you ready for a Husker victory? I know I am. You may have thought that there were no more wins coming this season, well you’d be wrong. It’s happening and it’s happening Saturday against Wisconsin. Here are your reasons why:. #1 NEBRASKA QUARTERBACKS. Last I heard...
College Volleyball Scorebaord (11/18): Huskers, Jays sweep, Bearcats season ends
(KMAland) -- Nebraska made quick work of Iowa, Creighton swept DePaul & Northwest Missouri State had their season come to a finish in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Creighton 3 DePaul 0. St. Cloud State 3 Northwest Missouri...
Huskers Claim Navy Classic Title
Annapolis, Md. – Five wrestlers claimed individual titles to help the Nebraska wrestling team grab the individual title at the Navy Classic in Maryland on Saturday. This team title marks the Huskers' second all-time Navy Classic win and first since 1997. Individually, Boo Dryden (133), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174) and Silas Allred (197) won their respective weight classes.
Plattsmouth's Iverson finds D1 dream at Wichita State
(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth pitcher Drew Iverson can call himself a Division I baseball player. That's because Iverson recently committed to Wichita State. "It's been a childhood dream of mine to play at the highest level," Iverson said. "Fulfilling that dream is a blessing. It's amazing. I can't tell you how many hours I've put in. People don't realize how much work I've put in to get to where I am."
Nebraska QB Casey Thompson lays out timeline on decision on future
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson details his decision to participate in Senior Day festivities and when he plans to make a decision on his future.
