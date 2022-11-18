ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Huskers turn up defense in second half to overcome deficit and roll to win

Maybe it wasn't quite entrance into the Kenny Loggins "Danger Zone" – definitely not a dated reference – but it felt a touch dicey there for a spell. At least it did when Nebraska trailed by eight a couple minutes into the second half and these dudes from Arkansas-Pine Bluff would just not flippin' miss from deep. Seriously, they made nine of their first 13 from behind the arc. They led by three at the half – and now had expanded it.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Matt Abdelmassih underlines why the Hoiberg era has been a disaster

There’s very little doubt that the Nebraska basketball program has been a sort of mirror image of the Nebraska football program since Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg took over their respective teams. That was underlined once again this past week when they looked like they might be able to handle St. John’s for a half and then completely melted down in the second half.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Sunday Side Session: And another collapse

This week on the Sunday Side Session good friend Josh Peterson joins Mike Schaefer to walk through Nebraska’s latest second half collapse and its ninth straight loss to Wisconsin. The two discuss the game and what they saw, Nebraska’s inability to close games and if the Huskers would benefit...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Stukenholtz: A Love Letter to Husker Fans

To fans and followers of the football team at the University of Nebraska:. You are a resilient, stubborn, downtrodden yet hopeful bunch. You have seen this program win championships, clinically torturing opponents with devastating effect, game-by-game and season-by-season. These days, the torture is reserved for you. Whether it’s from the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph notes issues with first half for Cornhuskers vs. Badgers

Mickey Joseph noted his problems for Nebraska’s first half performance against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers did keep the Badgers scoreless, but there are areas where Joseph says Nebraska can improve. Joseph said that the Huskers have to be able to sustain drives on offense to add to their 7 point...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Report Card: Another collapse in Lincoln

Given the opportunity to close out a game Nebraska couldn’t do it on either side of the ball, wasting a strong effort overall and losing to Wisconsin again 15-14. Nebraska was led in rushing by quarterback Casey Thompson who amassed 53 yards on scrambles throughout the game – 33 rushing yards when you count the sack losses. The offensive line was abysmal throughout and more often than not Thompson was pushed off spots and forced to run. Anthony Grant finished with 29 yards, but the running back had 16 carries. He struggled to find much room to run and compounded issues by trying to get to the sidelines against a strong spill defense. Rush offense: F.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury

Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2024 Colorado lineman

Nebraska became offer No. 7 for Fossil Ridge offensive lineman Gage Ginther on Saturday. The Fort Collins resident made the trek to Lincoln to catch the Huskers host Wisconsin for the final home game of the year. Ginther, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive lineman, has the kind of mentality any college...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury

Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12

Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Christopherson: First things first, end one of these bad Husker streaks as Alberts gets ready for big hire

You can wait for a press conference to lift you out of the gray if you so desire. But how about some form of football Aspirin a little sooner? How about just a day of joy of jumping over one of the competitor programs you're tired of making you feel sick and tired? How about three phases of solid football for four quarters, keeping Casey Thompson upright, and scaling one of the many hurdles that have for some reason seemed set about 10-feet tall for this Husker program for a long while?
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Volleyball: No. 6 Nebraska at Iowa Tonight

The final road match of the season is a border battle for No. 6 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers are at Iowa tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from exactly a week ago when Big Red earned the dominant sweep in Lincoln. Nebraska is 22-3 on the season...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin

Are you ready for a Husker victory? I know I am. You may have thought that there were no more wins coming this season, well you’d be wrong. It’s happening and it’s happening Saturday against Wisconsin. Here are your reasons why:. #1 NEBRASKA QUARTERBACKS. Last I heard...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Claim Navy Classic Title

Annapolis, Md. – Five wrestlers claimed individual titles to help the Nebraska wrestling team grab the individual title at the Navy Classic in Maryland on Saturday. This team title marks the Huskers' second all-time Navy Classic win and first since 1997. Individually, Boo Dryden (133), Brock Hardy (141), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174) and Silas Allred (197) won their respective weight classes.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Plattsmouth's Iverson finds D1 dream at Wichita State

(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth pitcher Drew Iverson can call himself a Division I baseball player. That's because Iverson recently committed to Wichita State. "It's been a childhood dream of mine to play at the highest level," Iverson said. "Fulfilling that dream is a blessing. It's amazing. I can't tell you how many hours I've put in. People don't realize how much work I've put in to get to where I am."
WICHITA, KS
