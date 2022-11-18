ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Incumbent Lisa Gillmor wins Santa Clara mayor's race, overcoming 49ers challege

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pH3O8_0jF6SWyW00

Incumbent Lisa Gillmor wins Santa Clara mayor's race, overcoming 49ers challege 01:12

SANTA CLARA -- Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor has secured a third term as mayor, beating back a challenge from City Councilman Anthony Becker and the deep pockets of the San Francisco 49ers.

Gillmor beat Becker 51% to 49% - a margin of just 687 votes (14,376  to 13,689) - despite being outspent eight-to-one by the 49ers alone. The team's efforts to unseat Gillmor came following her sustained criticism of the team and their operation of Levi's Stadium.

Click here for election results from Bay Area, California

The 49ers spent millions of dollars to support Becker's candidacy, coming out to early 150 dollars on every person who voted for Becker.

Gillmor and her allies on the city council have led a years-long campaign for greater oversight and accountability for the 49ers and their management of the stadium. The relationship between the city and the team has been adversarial at best and occasionally downright acrimonious.

Becker, a content moderator at an information technology company, ran against Gillmor, a real estate broker, for mayor in 2018 and was elected to the council in 2020.

In their 2018 contest, Gillmor beat Becker in a blowout with 74.2 percent of the vote.

In this year's race, Gillmor received donations from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who runs a massive development near Levi's Stadium.

In a statement following the completion of the vote-counting, the 49ers issued a statement, saying, "We congratulate all candidates on their campaigns. We will move forward in the spirit of collaboration and partnership and look forward to working with the Mayor, the re-elected council members, and all local officials, to support our community."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoodline.com

Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran

The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer

Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

S.F. Castro District reacts to mass shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado

SAN FRANCISCO -- The pain and trauma from the Club Q mass shooting is being felt here in the Bay Area.  A lot of people in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood said that, unfortunately, they were not surprised. They said there's too much hate speech targeting the LGBT community.RELATED: Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs leaves at least 5 deadIt was one of the main topics at Moby Dick, a gay watering hole on 18th Street in the Castro.  The bartender said he came to work with a sense of heightened awareness."Sometimes, when I'll be working, I'll see someone that will come...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS San Francisco

Talented San Francisco street artist battles demons to escape homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco street artist has made an incredible turnaround that is still a work in progress after falling into, and then clawing his way out of homelessness.There is so much beauty in Daniel McClenon's art -- a beauty that belies the often ugly reality of his life on the street."I would just set my canvas against the wall and kind of turn my back and put the tip jar behind me. And I would just lock onto the canvas and just draw. And whether there was money in my tip jar at the end of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big Game: Cal rallies past Stanford in wild 4th quarter on 40th anniversary of The Play

BERKELEY -- Jackson Sirmon scored on 37-yard return following a wild play with two fumbles and California rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Stanford 27-20 in the Big Game on Saturday.The Golden Bears (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter when Jack Plummer started the comeback with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Monroe Young.Then things really went crazy on the ensuing possession for Stanford (3-8, 1-8).Backup quarterback Ashton Daniels took a direct snap and ran to his left. He was stripped of the ball by Daniel Scott and Cal's Jeremiah Earby recovered. But Daniels then...
STANFORD, CA
sanjoseinside.com

MAHAN WINS MAYOR’S RACE

Councilmember Matt Mahan will be the next mayor of San Jose. San Jose Inside called the race, based on returns posted this evening showing Mahan with an insurmountable lead over Cindy Chavez with just 10 percent of votes remaining to be counted. With an estimated 90 percent of votes counted,...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

City launches application for San Francisco's first 'Drag Laureate'

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco is seeking out applicants for the city's first-ever drag performer ambassador, Mayor London Breed announced on Thursday.The city's first "Drag Laureate" will serve as a representative of LGBTQ+, nightlife and entertainment communities. "San Francisco's commitment to inclusivity and the arts are the foundation for who we are as a city," said Mayor Breed. "Drag artists have helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ rights and representation across our city, and they are a part of what makes our city so special. Investing in programs that continue their legacies and create opportunities for the next generation of drag...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

New street name unveiled honoring late Alameda supervisor

ALAMEDA - A renamed street was unveiled in Alameda this week to remember and honor late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan, who died unexpectedly about a year ago in a traffic collision.Wilma Chan Way replaces Constitution Way, stretching from Webster Street to Lincoln Avenue. About 10 signs were replaced and co-located signs will be up for one year saying, "formerly Constitution Way."The unveiling occurred Wednesday near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Wilma Chan Way."She was a voice for those who didn't have a seat at the table," said Supervisor Dave Brown, who was appointed by the board to fill...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

S.F. Central Subway to finally carry passengers Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO - After a decade of construction, and nearly 4 years behind schedule, San Francisco's Central Subway project is finally entering service on Saturday, limited as it may be.The partial opening of the subway may be great news for a lot of people in the city, but it comes with a lot of questions about whether the payoff will be worth it. "It's nice, huh," asked AA Bakery & Cafe Henry Chen as he prepares rolls with an offhand skill that only comes after many years of practice. "So it looks easy." Very little has come easy for bakery...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made. 
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Mission District COVID-19 site bringing protection to most vulnerable

SAN FRANCISCO -- With the flu and COVID-19 spreading as we approach the holiday travel and family gathering season, a testing and vaccination site in San Francisco's Mission District is hoping to protect some of the most vulnerable among local residents. The "Unidos en Salud" site on 24th and Capp streets has been there for almost two years. It's a low barrier site. They don't ask for health insurance or an ID, and it's free.And even more than 2 1/2 years into the pandemic, people in the area are still using their services. "Even though we want to recover, we want to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy