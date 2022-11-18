Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
Man found shot in Brevard County backyard dies at hospital, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a man in Titusville. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Coronada Boulevard around 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male in the backyard of the residence with an apparent gunshot...
wogx.com
Newborn baby missing in Florida could be traveling with 2 adults, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Saturday for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud of Palm Bay. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Ryder has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle. The baby could be with...
cw34.com
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
Man killed in Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
WESH
Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
Police: Alleged incident involving Jupiter girl, man fabricated
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an 11-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
fox35orlando.com
4 people facing charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen from Florida home
PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - Four people accused of stealing 19 French bulldogs from a Port St. Lucie home on Nov. 4 are facing charges, according to police. Officers have recovered six of the puppies, but 13 are still missing. Authorities issued a search warrant for the home of 19-year-old...
cw34.com
Police: 25 immigrants flee boat at South Causeway Beach
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
Police: Girl walking home from school gets away after man grabs her
Police have an increased presence at a Jupiter elementary school, one day after an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by an unidentified man while walking home from school.
WPBF News 25
11-year-old girl grabbed by unknown man while walking home from Jupiter elementary school
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Authorities in Jupiter are investigating after an elementary school student was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 on the sidewalk along...
foxsports640.com
Two women hospitalized after altercation in Ft. Pierce
(FORT PIERCE, FL) – Two women were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police…
cbs12.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
veronews.com
Man struck by truck; taken to hospital
VERO BEACH — A man in his mid-50’s was injured after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, fire rescue crews said. The man was taken to a hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at the 14th...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
treasurecoast.com
Human Remains found in St Lucie County
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Florida that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
WESH
Osceola County couple adopts 4 brothers, celebrates ‘National Adoption Day’
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday is National Adoption Day. In Florida alone, there are nearly 4,500 children who need a forever family. When Dimaris and Israel Santos first started dating, they knew kids were always in the picture. But after getting married, they faced eight years of infertility and lost four babies.
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)
Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
Comments / 0