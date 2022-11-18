ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old man has died in a crash in Brevard county, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened this morning at 8:35 a.m. on Satellite Boulevard and North Cherven Avenue. FHP said that for an unknown reason, the car ran off the road...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
cw34.com

Police: 25 immigrants flee boat at South Causeway Beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A migrant vessel made its way to Fort Pierce on Thursday night. Fort Pierce Police Officers, Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Saint Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to South Causeway Beach at 5:27 p.m. A witness told law enforcement they saw a...
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Man struck by truck; taken to hospital

VERO BEACH — A man in his mid-50’s was injured after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, fire rescue crews said. The man was taken to a hospital. An update on his condition was not immediately available. The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at the 14th...
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Human Remains found in St Lucie County

St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)

Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
FORT PIERCE, FL

