ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Modern Warfare 2 and Overwatch 2 drop prepaid phone restrictions

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFdSH_0jF6SMOU00

Activision has eliminated the restrictions on prepaid mobile phones for Battle.net's 2FA system, meaning that everyone with a mobile phone—no matter what kind—will be able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Overwatch 2.

Activision and Blizzard came under fire over the 2FA system, called SMS Protect , in October—not because of the phone number requirement, which other games including Dota 2 and Rainbow Six Siege also require, but because it would not accept prepaid mobile phones or VOIP. If you wanted to play two of the biggest games of the year, in other words, you had to be signed up for a mobile phone contract, something an awful lot of people are choosing not to do as prepaid wireless services become more flexible and competitive.

Locking out a large number of potential players was a baffling choice, but the situation grew even worse almost immediately. While many players confirmed that their prepaid mobiles would not work with SMS Protect, some people, including our associate editor and Overwatch 2 reviewer Tyler Colp, said their prepaids did work with it . So instead of a definitive "no," which sucks but at least leaves no doubt about what's happening, there was confusion.

An update shared later in the month clarified that the phone number requirement would not apply to console players , and that PC players who had previously verified themselves for Call of Duty: Warzone; a similar loosening of the phone requirement was extended to Overwatch 2 players on October 7. But now, everything is a whole lot simpler, because as long as you've got a phone, you're set.

Overwatch 2 was the first to announce that SMS Protect will ditch the prepaid restriction, following an update that will go live tomorrow, November 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmlgZ_0jF6SMOU00

(Image credit: Blizzard (via Twitter))

The Call of Duty Twitter account followed shortly after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dhkzm_0jF6SMOU00

(Image credit: Infinity Ward (via Twitter))

No reason for the change was given, but I've reached out to Activision and Blizzard to ask and will update if I receive a reply. In the meantime, it's definitely good news for everyone who isn't already playing either game: If you want to get into it, now you can.

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
ComicBook

Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
dotesports.com

Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2

A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls

As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy