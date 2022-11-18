Today’s Pet of the Day brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Lucy! This cuddly girl has been a mama already but is looking for her own chance at a forever home! She’s playful, so snuggly and absolutely loves a good belly-rub. You can adopt this sweet girl at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society. If you want to view Lucy or any of her friends, you can see them at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO