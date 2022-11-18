Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Single mother of 60 foster children provides Thanksgiving meals
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – Some would say Smith’s Grove Verta Murrell is a saint, and they’d probably be right. The single mother of 60 foster children has taken altruism to a new level over the last decade. Verta spends her Thanksgiving mornings driving streets of Smiths Grove...
wnky.com
Local girl is 1 of 3 youth ambassadors nationwide for Toys for Tots
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local girl is following in her mother’s footsteps to support the Toys for Tots organization. “It’s kind of a family affair,” said mom Janel Doyle. Since she was just five years old, Kimber Doyle has been involved in the program. “The Marines have always...
wnky.com
SKyPAC hosts Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SKyPAC hosted the Gingerbread Homes for the Art Festival this past Saturday featuring several award-winning local gingerbread houses. Families could meet Santa, build their own gingerbread houses and get to view some fantastic designs. President and CEO of SKyPAC Jeff Reed says when the community...
wnky.com
Nonprofit, churches band together to help the homeless population in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At Room in the Inn, the nonprofit has just started its emergency winter shelter season. The shelter is looking out for the homeless population in Bowling Green during the cold months. They also give out a lot of socks, big coats, underwear and gloves to...
WBKO
SKYPAC hosts their annual holiday-themed “Community Day” event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The chilly weather is doing a good job of reminding us that the holidays are just around the corner, and Southern Kentucky Performing Arts, otherwise known as SKYPAC in downtown Bowling Green, has showed they are embracing the Christmas spirit. For their annual “Community Day,”...
WBKO
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
whopam.com
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
wnky.com
Jingle Bell Run 5K Hits Finish Line
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Jingle Bell Run 5K was run on Saturday in support of the Arthritis Foundation. The event was held to raise some holiday cheer and to help find a cure for arthritis. Dozens of people came out to partake in the 5K. One of the...
Community members invited to Thanksgiving worship service
The Christian County Ministerial Association will have a Thanksgiving service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Freeman Chapel CME Church, 137 S. Virginia St. “We want to invite the community and all the churches to come and worship with us,” said the Rev. Lisa Lewis Balboa. This will...
WBKO
Sherwood’s Guns host “Young Guns” first annual firearm training for kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sherwood’s Guns held its first annual firearm training for kids called the “Young Guns.”. “The concept is to get youth in here and do some of the firearms in a safe environment controlled environment,” Davis said. “Actually, Brian Webb came up with the idea years ago they started doing fishing nine years ago then I started with bows two years ago, and this year, we’re introducing farms.
wnky.com
First responders battle it out in “Sleighed It” baking competition benefitting Edmonson County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local first responders are working to help families have a magical Christmas. Team Police, Team Fire and Team EMS entered a heated baking contest tonight to raise money for Edmonson County Affordable Christmas. The Family Resource Youth Service Center is hosting the competition at Edmonson...
WBKO
Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
wnky.com
BG high-end cheese shop opens downtown: Welcome Pastiche Provisions!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hickory & Oak and Cheese Queen BG joined forces to open this all-new Pastiche Provisions. Owner Josh Poling says the gourmet cheese shop is the culmination of downtown’s redevelopment. The shop is right in the middle of their soft opening, so now is the...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day – Lucy
Today’s Pet of the Day brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Lucy! This cuddly girl has been a mama already but is looking for her own chance at a forever home! She’s playful, so snuggly and absolutely loves a good belly-rub. You can adopt this sweet girl at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society. If you want to view Lucy or any of her friends, you can see them at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
WBKO
Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
wnky.com
Life-size Jamarion Sharp Lego sculpture built by WKU professor
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – 7 ‘5 Western Kentucky University basketball player Jamarion Sharp now has a life-size sculpture of him…made entirely out of Legos. WKU Civil Engineering Professor Jason Wilson used 22,000 Legos to construct a spitting image sculpture of Sharp. The project took him ten weeks....
whopam.com
Ground broken for new Todd County Public Library
Ground was broken Thursday afternoon for construction of a new Todd County Public Library. The library was approved earlier this year for a $212,150 a year grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives for the next 20 years to assist with debt retirement for the new construction. The...
wnky.com
Downtown Development Division brings home state awards
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The brand new Downtown Development Division in Bowling Green has been awarded statewide recognition!. This was the first time downtown BGKY attended the Kentucky Travel Industry Association Annual Conference and Traverse Awards. The group brought home four destination marketing awards for its Fountain Row promotional...
WBKO
Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County
Dr. Kelly Kries presented as this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Charles Coates, longtime Bowling Green City Manager, passes away. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. Updated: 13 hours ago. The latest news and weather. Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The...
whopam.com
CCSB approves 23-24 school year calendar, temporary easement for KY 115 road project
The Christian County School Board approved a resolution granting temporary easement to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to the right-of-way for a road project on KY 115, and approved the calendar for school year 2023-24. The temporary easement is to help pave the way for road work that has been planned...
