Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

SKyPAC hosts Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – SKyPAC hosted the Gingerbread Homes for the Art Festival this past Saturday featuring several award-winning local gingerbread houses. Families could meet Santa, build their own gingerbread houses and get to view some fantastic designs. President and CEO of SKyPAC Jeff Reed says when the community...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

SKYPAC hosts their annual holiday-themed “Community Day” event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The chilly weather is doing a good job of reminding us that the holidays are just around the corner, and Southern Kentucky Performing Arts, otherwise known as SKYPAC in downtown Bowling Green, has showed they are embracing the Christmas spirit. For their annual “Community Day,”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Subject of Golden Alert located safe

Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Jingle Bell Run 5K Hits Finish Line

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Jingle Bell Run 5K was run on Saturday in support of the Arthritis Foundation. The event was held to raise some holiday cheer and to help find a cure for arthritis. Dozens of people came out to partake in the 5K. One of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sherwood’s Guns host “Young Guns” first annual firearm training for kids

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sherwood’s Guns held its first annual firearm training for kids called the “Young Guns.”. “The concept is to get youth in here and do some of the firearms in a safe environment controlled environment,” Davis said. “Actually, Brian Webb came up with the idea years ago they started doing fishing nine years ago then I started with bows two years ago, and this year, we’re introducing farms.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day – Lucy

Today’s Pet of the Day brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is Lucy! This cuddly girl has been a mama already but is looking for her own chance at a forever home! She’s playful, so snuggly and absolutely loves a good belly-rub. You can adopt this sweet girl at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society. If you want to view Lucy or any of her friends, you can see them at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

Life-size Jamarion Sharp Lego sculpture built by WKU professor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – 7 ‘5 Western Kentucky University basketball player Jamarion Sharp now has a life-size sculpture of him…made entirely out of Legos. WKU Civil Engineering Professor Jason Wilson used 22,000 Legos to construct a spitting image sculpture of Sharp. The project took him ten weeks....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Ground broken for new Todd County Public Library

Ground was broken Thursday afternoon for construction of a new Todd County Public Library. The library was approved earlier this year for a $212,150 a year grant from the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives for the next 20 years to assist with debt retirement for the new construction. The...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Downtown Development Division brings home state awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The brand new Downtown Development Division in Bowling Green has been awarded statewide recognition!. This was the first time downtown BGKY attended the Kentucky Travel Industry Association Annual Conference and Traverse Awards. The group brought home four destination marketing awards for its Fountain Row promotional...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County

Dr. Kelly Kries presented as this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Charles Coates, longtime Bowling Green City Manager, passes away. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. Updated: 13 hours ago. The latest news and weather. Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

CCSB approves 23-24 school year calendar, temporary easement for KY 115 road project

The Christian County School Board approved a resolution granting temporary easement to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to the right-of-way for a road project on KY 115, and approved the calendar for school year 2023-24. The temporary easement is to help pave the way for road work that has been planned...

