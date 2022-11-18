ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Foster wins divided vote to become new Tuscumbia mayor

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — William Foster will be the next Mayor of Tuscumbia after winning a divided vote at a special called meeting Thursday night.

Foster was appointed Mayor Pro Tem after the resignation of Mayor Kerry Underwood, who won a seat in the Alabama House of Representatives earlier this month.

State Officials remind hunters of Chronic Wasting Disease sampling weekends

The council approved Foster as the new mayor in a 3-2 vote.

Any Tuscumbia resident was eligible to be nominated for the post as long as they fulfilled the minimum requirements and showed up to the special called meeting.

