WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Lake-effect snowfall ending tonight
Tonight will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be mostly in the single digits, but a few areas along the Iron Range will drop to zero. Wind chill values will be subzero throughout the Northland tonight into early Sunday morning. After starting our week with lake-effect snow on the...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Quieter and more comfortable week ahead
The week ahead is much quieter than the last. Temperatures will also trend closer to average. This warming trend is well earned considering that Duluth’s official temperature has not been above 32 since November 10th! Highs stay in mid-20s to near 30 today, then tomorrow is when we take a swing toward 32 and likely break our subfreezing stretch. Highs will then consistently be near normal in the mid-30s each day for the rest of the week and the weekend.
WDIO-TV
‘Christmas Tea on the Edna G.’ coming to Two Harbors after Thanksgiving
There’s a fun opportunity for two harbors history buffs coming up after the day after Thanksgiving. Friends of the Edna G. will be hosting their Christmas Tea on the Edna G. event. Where visitors can enjoy tea and refreshments on the tug and then tour. You can enjoy tea...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 11/21/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey splits weekend with Western Michigan
The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was looking for a weekend sweep over No. 14 Western Michigan after a 5-4 win on Friday. Cole Spicer opened the scoring for UMD with a goal five minutes in. WMU tied the game, then Dominic James got the lead back...
WDIO-TV
The Victory Chorus back performing after a nearly three year hiatus
After an almost two and a half year hiatus, the Victory Chorus is back performing concerts once again. Sunday the group gathered at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth to perform their the celebration of the completion of its fall season concert. “Being back together is so wonderful for the...
WDIO-TV
Trans Day of Remembrance & Resilience
Trans Day of Remembrance and Resilience, celebrates the love that makes trans families bloom. It venerates the trans love that nurtures and protects trans youth, and honors the trans love that is rooted in the legacies of those who have left the earth. Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is an annual observance on November 20th that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. This year in Duluth a vigil and community meal was held.
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s hockey wins season opener
The Superior Spartans girl’s hockey team held their season and home opener on Saturday at the Superior Ice Arena. Hosting the Northern Tier Stars. After taking a 1-0 lead into the second period, Autumn Cooper made the score 2-0. Makaela Reinke added another tally in the middle frame, as...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey shuts out Harvard in back-to-back games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was looking for the weekend sweep over Harvard on Saturday. Maggie Flaherty was on fire early on in the game for UMD as she scored the matches first two goals. Gabbie Hughes didn’t miss a beat, leading the team with...
