The week ahead is much quieter than the last. Temperatures will also trend closer to average. This warming trend is well earned considering that Duluth’s official temperature has not been above 32 since November 10th! Highs stay in mid-20s to near 30 today, then tomorrow is when we take a swing toward 32 and likely break our subfreezing stretch. Highs will then consistently be near normal in the mid-30s each day for the rest of the week and the weekend.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO