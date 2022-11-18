Bettis Academy Road study results include plan to deal with increased traffic

GRANITEVILLE — By 2040, the number of vehicles per day on the already congested Bettis Academy Road is expected to more than double, from 12,700 currently on its busiest segment to nearly 30,000 in some sections.

Those statistics were among the results of a study that were made available to the public Wednesday during a meeting at Byrd Elementary School.

Also included was a plan to deal with the increase in traffic.

Aiken County teamed up with Edgefield County to analyze the present and future conditions along approximately 7.5 miles of Bettis Academy, from Ascauga Lake Road to Edgefield Highway (U.S. Route 25).

Kimley-Horn, an engineering consulting firm, conducted the study.

In addition to traffic volumes now and in the future, traffic accident data and further commercial, industrial and residential development along the corridor were among the factors considered.

During a May public information meeting , people concerned about Bettis Academy Road’s traffic congestion and safety made suggestions for improvements and learned about the study.

“If traffic continues to grow and the area develops as we expect, the entirety of Bettis Academy (in the study area) is going to need widening at some point,” said Joe Robertson, a transportation engineer with Kimley-Horn, on Wednesday.

“With the size of the that project and the cost associated with that project, that’s really not feasible any time soon,” he continued, “so what we’ve tried to accomplish with this study is to find smaller, bite-sized projects that can be more easily implemented.”

The projects are divided into four stages.

In the first two stages, the work would focus on intersection improvements, such as the addition of turn lanes and traffic signals, which would be the least expensive projects to complete.

“Those will cost around a couple hundred thousand dollars apiece,” said Robertson of the turn lane addition projects in Stage 1.

The more costly widening efforts, for the most part, are in Stage 3 and Stage 4.

Those projects would require the expenditure of “millions of dollars,” Robertson said.

Eventually, some parts of Bettis Academy Road could have as many as five lanes.

When asked what the cost would be if all the projects in all four stages were completed, Robertson said, “I don’t have that total, but it’s a lot.”

In Stage 1, 10 projects are ranked in order of priority.

First is adding northbound and southbound left turn lanes at the intersection of Bettis Academy and Whaley Pond Road.

No. 2 is adding a southbound left turn lane at the intersection of Bettis Academy and Sage Creek Boulevard.

No. 3 is adding an eastbound left turn lane at the intersection of Bettis Academy and Whaley Pond.

No. 4 is adding a southbound left turn lane at the intersection of Bettis Academy and Flat Rock Lane.

There were comment sheets for the attendees of Tuesday’s meeting to fill out and displays for them to view.

They also could talk to Robertson, who is the project manager for the study, and other members of his team.

“I agree with the project priorities. However, I’m going to ask for some other considerations,” said Tina Bevington, who lives on Bettis Academy Road. “That’s all because, actually, they’ve done some good things with this.”

Robertson expects the study to be finished early in 2023.

Discussing the study with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and seeking funding are the next steps in the process, Robertson said.

Written comments about the study will be accepted until Dec. 16.

They can be emailed to Planning@aikencountysc.gov or mailed to the Aiken County Planning and Development Department, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 2800, Aiken, S.C. 29801.

For more information, call 803-642-1520 or send an email to Planning@aikencountysc.gov.