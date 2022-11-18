ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses

CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
3 men rob Near West Side business at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Three men robbed a business at gunpoint on the Near West Side of Chicago early Saturday morning. Police say three men walked into a business in the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5 a.m. and demand money from the register while holding a handgun. The victim complied,...
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
Man shot near Lathrop Homes is second person shot on the block this year

A 34-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car near the Lathrop Homes in North Center on Saturday night, Chicago police said. Police said he was in his car in the 2800 block of North Leavitt when two men walked up and began shooting around 11:35 p.m. He is the second person shot on the block this year.
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
Man shot in leg in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was in a home on South Carpenter near West 52nd around 2 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition.
Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop

Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
2 Teens Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting

Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen...
