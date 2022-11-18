Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses
CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages
Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said. The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking...
fox32chicago.com
Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
At least 5 robberies hit same South Loop block in 1 week, CPD says
Chicago police said the 1100 block of South Clark Street, just north of West Roosevelt Road, has seen at least five department store robberies over the past week. Police said the man wanted in the South Loop robberies is wanted in other crimes, too.
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
3 men rob Near West Side business at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Three men robbed a business at gunpoint on the Near West Side of Chicago early Saturday morning. Police say three men walked into a business in the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5 a.m. and demand money from the register while holding a handgun. The victim complied,...
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage
Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot near Lathrop Homes is second person shot on the block this year
A 34-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car near the Lathrop Homes in North Center on Saturday night, Chicago police said. Police said he was in his car in the 2800 block of North Leavitt when two men walked up and began shooting around 11:35 p.m. He is the second person shot on the block this year.
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
Man shot in leg in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man was in a home on South Carpenter near West 52nd around 2 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for robber who targets department store, gets aggressive when confronted
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a robber who targets retail in the South Loop and gets aggressive when confronted. Police said the robber has struck along South Clark six times between November 10 and November 17. The man enters the store, grabs things, and fights when confronted. The...
JW Marriott Chicago front desk clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say
The clerk handed over $800 and the offended fled on foot, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side call for more police patrols after several packages stolen
CHICAGO - Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side say more needs to be done about porch pirates stealing packages. Residents in Belmont Cragin say they have had several packages stolen in the last few weeks. They are now calling for more police patrols. According to a new survey by the Chamberlain...
cwbchicago.com
Son of ‘Rooftop Pastor’ had illegal mushrooms, passenger had loaded gun during South Loop traffic stop, prosecutors say
The son of a prominent Chicago pastor was carrying illegal mushrooms, and his backseat passenger had a gun during a traffic stop in the South Loop on Thursday night, officials said. Corey Brooks II, the 21-year-old son of “Rooftop Pastor” Corey Brooks, is charged with felony possession of a controlled...
cwbchicago.com
Purse thieves caught on video in Wicker Park taco shop
Chicago — Fresh surveillance video from a Wicker Park taco shop shows just how slick Chicago’s purse thieves can be. Thefts of purses and phones from restaurant patrons nosedived during COVID, but they’re on the upswing now as life returns to normal. And this video, recorded yesterday,...
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
NBC Chicago
2 Teens Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting
Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen...
