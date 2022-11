Christie's has called off the auction of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, the auction house told AFP on Monday, days before it was due to go under the hammer in Hong Kong. Christie's said in a statement to AFP that Shen -- a 1,400-kilogramme (3,100-pound) skeleton -- was withdrawn from its autumn auctions week that starts in Hong Kong on Friday.

