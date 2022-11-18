Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 of the best venues to watch the World Cup in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
All-purpose QB Frank Harris dances through Rice in UTSA's 41-7 win
HOUSTON — Quarterback Frank Harris accounted for five touchdowns and 227 yards and Conference USA-leading UTSA smashed Rice 41-7 on Saturday. Harris was 11-for-14 passing for 103 yards and two touchdowns while running for 124 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns. Harris' 63- and 15-yard scoring runs put the Roadrunners (9-2, 7-0) ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. His 5-yard pass to Zakhari Franklin just before the quarter ended made it a three-score game.
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Westlake tops New Braunfels 45-14 for area playoff victory, 52nd consecutive win
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake leaned on its defense yet again to keep the New Braunfels Unicorns at bay in a 45-14 win in the area round for the Class 6A-Division I football playoffs Friday at Rattler Stadium. It’s Westlake’s 52nd consecutive win and puts them in the regional round against San Benito from […]
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
Weslaco’s season comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
18 Best Restaurants in Kerrville, TX
If you’re looking for a delicious dining experience, you’ll want to check out some of the best restaurants in Kerrville, Texas. From casual restaurants that serve delicious American cuisine to upscale establishments that offer some of the best Italian food in the area, there’s a restaurant for everyone in Kerrville. These 18 restaurants will have something special for you!
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined "unsafe" by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a University Health press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio one-bedroom apartment in Westover Hills
Want to live near SeaWorld? How much do you think it will cost?
Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town
SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say. The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly...
13 San Antonio restaurants out-of-towners might not know about
These are some of the best and most iconic flavors to appreciate in S.A.
Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo
Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
Remember the Alamo, It's a Bowl Option for UW
J.P. Limbaugh, Alamo Bowl representative and beverage company vice president from San Antonio, had never been to Husky Stadium until Saturday night. He was highly complimentary of the game-day setting, seated high above the action in the press box where he could the field, Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street just before 3 a.m. According to the deputies, they were trying to pull over the victim’s car. The suspects then tried to evade arrest by speeding away.
San Antonio residents feel the ground shake due to third-largest earthquake in Texas history
The number of Texas earthquakes — many of which originate in Permian Basin — doubled between 2020 and 2021.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
