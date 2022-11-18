ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Mistletoe and Merlot underway today in Aiken

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lr4Jf_0jF6Q08B00

Newberry Hall has a little extra twinkle and some early Christmas-style festivity today, with the Aiken Standard's fourth annual Mistletoe + Merlot event taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The scene at Thursday's preview, with a showcase of jewelry, clothing, wreaths, cosmetics, baked goods, pickles, stationery, handbags and other creations large and small, was familiar to some of the vendors, and 180 participants were pre-registered for the festivities. The gathering is "an event we always like coming to every year," said James Williams, with Iron Gate Candles and Co., based in downtown Aiken.

"It's great kicking off the holiday season, because everybody's here for that reason – to come start shopping for Christmas and gifts and stuff like that," he added.

Jordan Cook, owner of Batesburg-based Alex Layne Boutique, made similar comments.

"We do pop-ups almost every weekend. We mostly sell women's clothing, but we also have a baby section and a men's collection," she said.

The primary sponsor of this year's event is The Feed Sack, one of Aiken's newer restaurants, at 1593 Whiskey Road. Also on board are Aiken Symphony Orchestra, Aloha Aesthetics, Hibbitts Drug, real estate agent Lisa Glass and Southside Gallery.

"It's been a good crowd," said Thom Abbott, with Southside Gallery, with a variety of creations on display, with "a specific focus on Aiken."

"I think people came tonight actually to shop, so it's been a good night for us," he added.

Among dozens of other vendors on hand for this year's festivities are WhatNot Warehouse, Little Bit Hobby Farm and Crafts, Tupperware (represented by Shirley Pinkston), Vikki's Boutique, Pop of Colourz, Your CBD Store, Mary Ellen Wreaths and Baker's Mann Sweet n' Savory.

Friday's event, free and open to the public, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Newberry Hall is in downtown Aiken, at 117 Newberry Street SW, a few yards from Richland Avenue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta to open overnight warming shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
AIKEN, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New bakery opens in West Columbia

A new West Columbia bakery is a testament to what happens when four friends with a lifelong appreciation for food and cooking decide to follow their dreams. , located at 1220 C Avenue, was opened in late summer by long-time friends Beth Crolley, Chris Moore, Christine Hall and Bobby Johnson.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Shop featuring Black-owned companies opens in Columbia

A shop dedicated to showcasing products from Black-owned companies held its grand opening in Columbia on Thursday, Nov. 17. BOPs, which stands for “Black-owned products,” is located inside NoMA Warehouse at 2222 Sumter St. The shop will offer a wide variety of products including clothing, personal care, cleaning...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Holiday closures, camps for area school districts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

VA’s Homeless Veterans Program hosts Stand Down event

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Friday, the VA’s Homeless Program will host Stand Down for Homeless Veterans. This is a resource fair where the VA provides information, housing support, items like blankets, warm clothes and they are providing a hot lunch to homeless vets who come through. They will also be screened for eligibility for an VA […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Newberry Observer

Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Death investigation underway in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
6K+
Followers
207
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy