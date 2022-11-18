Mistletoe and Merlot underway today in Aiken

Newberry Hall has a little extra twinkle and some early Christmas-style festivity today, with the Aiken Standard's fourth annual Mistletoe + Merlot event taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The scene at Thursday's preview, with a showcase of jewelry, clothing, wreaths, cosmetics, baked goods, pickles, stationery, handbags and other creations large and small, was familiar to some of the vendors, and 180 participants were pre-registered for the festivities. The gathering is "an event we always like coming to every year," said James Williams, with Iron Gate Candles and Co., based in downtown Aiken.

"It's great kicking off the holiday season, because everybody's here for that reason – to come start shopping for Christmas and gifts and stuff like that," he added.

Jordan Cook, owner of Batesburg-based Alex Layne Boutique, made similar comments.

"We do pop-ups almost every weekend. We mostly sell women's clothing, but we also have a baby section and a men's collection," she said.

The primary sponsor of this year's event is The Feed Sack, one of Aiken's newer restaurants, at 1593 Whiskey Road. Also on board are Aiken Symphony Orchestra, Aloha Aesthetics, Hibbitts Drug, real estate agent Lisa Glass and Southside Gallery.

"It's been a good crowd," said Thom Abbott, with Southside Gallery, with a variety of creations on display, with "a specific focus on Aiken."

"I think people came tonight actually to shop, so it's been a good night for us," he added.

Among dozens of other vendors on hand for this year's festivities are WhatNot Warehouse, Little Bit Hobby Farm and Crafts, Tupperware (represented by Shirley Pinkston), Vikki's Boutique, Pop of Colourz, Your CBD Store, Mary Ellen Wreaths and Baker's Mann Sweet n' Savory.

Friday's event, free and open to the public, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Newberry Hall is in downtown Aiken, at 117 Newberry Street SW, a few yards from Richland Avenue.