Tuscola, TX

“It’s a passion for me, I felt like it was a calling for me”: Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning is the ATFCU Coach of the Week

By Miriam Chamberlain, Ravin Ray
 3 days ago
Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Ike Hall reaches for end zone

Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week, Brownwood vs. Canyon. Back to the lions, Ike Hall breaks loose through the Eagles defense, extends at the goal line. Loses the ball after he’s down and it rolls out of bounds. After some deliberation they call it a touchdown!
BROWNWOOD, TX
Brownwood Wins Area Championship Game

MIDLAND – On a frigid night with the temperature hovering around 32, the Brownwood Lions fought off a third quarter comeback by Canyon to win the game 31-10 to claim the 4A Region 1 Division 1 Area Championship. The Lions, winners of six straight, will next face Wichita Falls...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall

The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
Abilene High continues to roll and dominates Red Oak, 35-0

The Abilene High Eagles continue to roll in the playoffs. Head coach Mike Fullen’s team ran over, through, and over Red Oak to the tune of a 35-0 victory. Freshman quarterback Brayden Henry continues to impress. He found the end zone on two rushing touchdown, and running back Bam Rashaw was impressive with three scores.
ABILENE, TX
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County

Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Andy Lee named Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade

The Brownwood Chamber of Commerce announced on friday that Andy Lee has been voted the Grand Marshal for the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade. Andy moved to Brownwood in 2002 to open Andy’s Pest Troopers and immediately felt drawn to the people in this community. He believes in putting customers first, treating his employees like family, and give back to the areas Andy’s Pest Troopers services by supporting many local organizations.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th

Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene grocery stores ready for Thanksgiving rush, tips on how to secure your holiday needs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For some, the Thanksgiving preparation may just be setting in. But grocery stores all across the nation have been planning for this day for months. Meticulously ordering extra and stocking shelves in anticipation of the day before Thanksgiving rush. These preparations can start as early as July, according to Time Ferrar, […]
ABILENE, TX
7th Annual First Blessing event Dec. 3

The 7th Annual First Blessing event at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church will take place on December 3. You have to register online by November 27 to sign your children up for a new pair of shoes. We provide a warm breakfast and kids’ activities as well. Call Chris at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church with questions.
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ABILENE, TX
Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home

A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said. At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.
ABILENE, TX
Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
ABILENE, TX

