ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Family affair? Hippos Fiona, Tucker mating at Cincinnati zoo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47P37f_0jF6Phlq00

CINCINNATI — This could be the stuff of a soap opera. But in the animal kingdom, it barely raises an eyebrow.

Fiona, the most famous animal at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, has begun mating -- with Tucker, who is basically her stepfather.

Tucker arrived at the zoo in 2021 to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mother, WXIX-TV reported. They produced a male hippopotamus, named Fritz, in early August.

Fiona’s biological father, Henry, died several years ago. Fiona was born to Henry and Bibi in 2017, WCPO-TV reported.

Tucker has now turned his sights toward Fiona, but Cincinnati officials said that is not unusual.

“Fiona and Tucker are not related,” zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley told WCPO. “This is totally normal for hippos.”

Zoo officials said Fiona is now at the age where she is sexually mature. She is currently on birth control because the zoo is not ready to add another hippo, WLWT-TV reported.

“Fiona, and all hippos, are very aware of when they need to surface for a breath,” zoo officials said in a statement. “She can maneuver away from Tucker if she needs to.”

The feisty hippo was born on Jan. 24, 2017, at the Cincinnati Zoo, six weeks premature, according to WLWT. She weighed just 29 pounds; the normal range is between 55 and 120 pounds.

Time is running out for opportunities to see Fritz, Fiona, Bibi and Tucker at Hippo Cove, zoo officials said.

“Anytime it’s over 40 degrees and sunny, the hippos will be out here on exhibit, otherwise they’ll be back in their barn if it’s too cold,” Mark Tewes, the zoo’s Africa Department zookeeper, told WCPO.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Cincinnati Children’s to open location in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Cincinnati Children’s Hospital announced earlier this week that they will open a location in Montgomery County to provide care closer to home. The location will be known as Cincinnati Children’s Centerville and is expected to open on Clyo Road in early 2023, according to a release.
CENTERVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sign up for Huber Heights’ ‘Lights in the Heights’

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights and the Huber Heights Art and Beautification Commission are inviting residents and businesses to light up the night!. >>Cincinnati Zoo unveils 24-foot-tall Fiona nutcracker for Festival of Lights. “Lights in the Heights” hopes to encourage residents to decorate their houses and...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati

Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

National Adoption Day: Six Butler County families grow

Every third Saturday in November there is organized chaos at the Butler County Probate Court when forever families are sealed with a mass adoption celebration for National Adoption Day. This year eight children were scheduled for court proceedings before Probate Court Judge John Holcomb and Magistrate Maria McBride to officially...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood

Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
star64.tv

Hamilton woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman born and raised in Hamilton turns 103 years old on Thursday. Vera Keck grew up on a farm and started school at a one-room schoolhouse. She then attended St. Mary’s School and Notre Dame Academy. In 1942 she wed Clarence Keck and they were...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
102K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy