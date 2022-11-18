Read full article on original website
Kim Mercer
2d ago
Good, try them all as adults, as soon as they learn that the older thugs are using them to commit crimes and they WILL be put away, maybe that will motivate them to learn!
Charles Gallon
2d ago
this is a great lesson for those juveniles that think they can get away with doing horrible crimes and get sentenced as a child let's keep making an example
Liberals Love Violence
2d ago
They say someone his age or even younger can choose their genders and get surgery, Then he's old enough to be tried as an adult and sent to adult prison!!
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
KIMT
Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial. Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
Sheriff: 10K fentanyl pills seized, 11 arrested during north Minneapolis raid
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they seized eight guns and 10,000 fentanyl pills and arrested 11 people during a recent raid in north Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it was a joint effort with the Minneapolis Police Department.The sheriff's office said the Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant Friday night as part of "an active investigation on suspects involved in narcotics sales and illegal weapons possession in the area of Broadway and Emerson Ave in North Minneapolis."No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office.The raid was part of Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement partnership between about a dozen local state and federal agencies.
Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 8-13
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 8-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 10: A...
Prosecution nearing end of case for taekwondo master charged with attempted murder
MINNEAPOLIS — As Minneapolis police detectives showed Tim Amacher photographs of the black truck driven by the person who shot the mother of his child, Amacher — the Twin Cities taekwondo master charged with arranging the attempted hit — interrupted the investigators. "That's not my truck. There's...
Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short
In our August commentary, we outlined a few basic steps to improve Brady disclosure, which is the constitutional requirement that prosecutors fully disclose all evidence relevant to the defense. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s recently released Brady policy does not pass constitutional muster and fails to take the steps needed to ensure justice for defendants […] The post Hennepin County prosecutor’s Brady memo falls short appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska
A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
redlakenationnews.com
In a search for answers, mother will have body of Maple Grove teen exhumed 13 years later
Sandra Anderson successfully petitioned the court to have the body of her 19-year-old son, Robbie, exhumed last Friday and allow an independent medical examiner to conduct an autopsy over the weekend to learn what really happened on the night of Dec. 4, 2009. Robbie Anderson died after drinking with two...
1 teen dead, another injured after apartment shooting in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured.Officers learned of gunshot victims in a car on Interstate 94 and 57th Avenue North. They arrived at the scene shortly before 9 p.m. and the victims, who were both 17 years old, were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.Police say the shooting took place at an apartment on the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North. The victims then drove to the place where they were found.Another 17-year-old boy was arrested for aiding and abetting murder. He's currently in custody. Police say it's possible that there are other suspects at large, but there's no danger to the public. The three teenagers knew each other, they say, and the shooting is not believed to be a random crime.
A rare bias-enhanced charge for attempted salsa assault in Waite Park
At MPR News, Kirsti Marohn says a recent incident in Waite Park sparked a bias-enhanced charge, though “Minnesota doesn’t have a specific hate crime law. But it does allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties for certain crimes committed because of the victim’s race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. Reports of hate crimes have been on the rise in Minnesota and across the U.S. But advocacy groups say the actual number is likely much higher, and want action to address obstacles to reporting and prosecuting hate crimes. In 2016, the Legislature passed an increased penalty for felony assault motivated by bias. However, as of Oct. 21, the enhanced charge had been filed fewer than two dozen times statewide, according to data from the Minnesota court system.”
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening. Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.
fox9.com
Plymouth police make second arrest in connection to teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Plymouth Police Department announced Friday morning the arrest of a second person believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a teenager. Police said the 19-year-old turned himself in Thursday evening. He was transported to Hennepin County Jail and was booked on...
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf's killer denied parole
ST PAUL, Minn. — Parole for the man serving a life sentence for the 1992 murder of Minneapolis officer Jerry Haaf has been denied. Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner Paul Schnell denied parole for Amwati Pepi McKenzie Monday after a live virtual hearing, where McKenzie's case file and prison record were reviewed by a DOC life sentence review panel.
fox9.com
Accused drug dealer charged with murder for selling fentanyl to woman who just got out of rehab
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Murder charges have been filed after an accused drug dealer allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who was fresh out of rehab and died from an overdose. Anteneh Admasu, 34, is charged with third-degree murder and third-degree criminal sale of drugs for his alleged role...
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
KIMT
Getting caught with fentanyl in North Iowa sends Minnesota man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with deadly narcotics and a gun in North Iowa is heading to federal prison. Oronde Kimon Lowery, 37 of St. Louis Park, MN, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years and four months in federal custody, followed by five years of supervised release. Lowery pleaded Guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
