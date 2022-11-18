BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured.Officers learned of gunshot victims in a car on Interstate 94 and 57th Avenue North. They arrived at the scene shortly before 9 p.m. and the victims, who were both 17 years old, were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.Police say the shooting took place at an apartment on the 8400 block of Regent Avenue North. The victims then drove to the place where they were found.Another 17-year-old boy was arrested for aiding and abetting murder. He's currently in custody. Police say it's possible that there are other suspects at large, but there's no danger to the public. The three teenagers knew each other, they say, and the shooting is not believed to be a random crime.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO