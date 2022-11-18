Two government-owned pickups stolen in Idaho Falls and used in Jackson to commit crimes

Read full article on original website
Documents reveal what happened after Idaho Falls man stabbed a woman in Bingham County
SHELLEY — A 31-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with felonies for allegedly cutting a friend in the throat, stealing her car and leading officers on a high speed chase. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:10 p.m. Thursday,...
What are the most dangerous roads in Idaho Falls?
Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them. A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic. All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and...
Major damage to home and garage after two fires reported in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls on Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 20, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane...
WinCo, Walmart, Albertsons, Fred Meyer: which offers the cheapest Thanksgiving groceries
POCATELLO — With Thanksgiving under a week away, many in eastern Idaho will be doing their grocery shopping for family gatherings in the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com decided to help find the most cost-effective options in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We visited four of the biggest stores in both cities...
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
National Adoption Day celebrated at the Bonneville County courthouse
IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County judges, court officials and Idaho legislative representatives gathered with families on Friday to celebrate those who foster children and those who have gone through the process of adoption. Booths were set up in the hallway of the Bonneville County courthouse full of treats, teddy...
Woman stabbed, man in custody
An Idaho Falls man is in custody and a Shelley woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Bingham County Thursday afternoon. The post Woman stabbed, man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
Police dog bites suspect hiding under car
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly not stopping his vehicle for police, hitting a parked car and hiding under a vehicle. A K-9 eventually bit the man after he did not listen to police commands, officers said. According to an affidavit of probable...
Idaho Falls man stabs woman, leads officers on pursuit, says sheriff’s office
The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this story and will bring you more details as they become available. On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 2:09 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the area of 900 East...
Bonnie Jane Park Seegmiller
Bonnie Jane Park Seegmiller, resident of Menan, Idaho, died on Thursday, Nov 17 at the age of 73 years. Bonnie was born March 6, 1949 in Shelley Idaho to Ardella Laird and William Park. She earned a Bachelor’s of Arts in Education in 1987 from Brigham Young University. Bonnie...
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.
Secret Santa Surprises School Principal With New Car
A beloved elementary school principal in a small East Idaho town is surprised with a new car courtesy of the East Idaho Secret Santa. Back in 2015, an anonymous couple approached East Idaho News for help playing Santa in their community. They asked the news crew to help give away $100,000 to people in the community who could use a little help. Since then, the amount of the donation has grown to $1,000,000 each year, and Santa’s back again this year spreading joy across East Idaho.
Rollover crash on US-20 near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a crash on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 315 near Ucon. The crash occurred Thursday morning at around 7:28 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old male driver from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup and towing a small enclosed trailer, heading eastbound.
East Idaho woman sentenced to probation after fleeing with child to Alabama
Sarah Stanley, a Victor resident, was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation in Teton County District Court on November 15th by 7th District Judge Joel Tingey after submitting a guilty plea to felony custodial interference. Stanley was far from remorseful, only angry, when given the chance to speak directly prior to Tingey handing down his sentence. "There is no due process in this case," said Stanley. "This court stole my...
Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Idaho Falls
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When you think of locally-sourced ingredients in Idaho, potatoes might be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, Idaho license plates have promoted its “famous potatoes” for nearly 100 years. And while you can absolutely expect to enjoy delicious baked, mashed, and French-fried versions at just about any eatery in the state, Idaho is also known for its dairy products, beef, and lamb. With the Snake River running through Idaho Falls, you can also expect to find trout on the menu in this beautiful southeastern Idaho town.
Idaho family says Primary Children’s Hospital nurse was crucial in getting baby to breathe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — When baby Revie Moala was born, her parents knew something was wrong. But doctors reassured the family that their little girl, despite being a couple weeks early and only weighing 4 pounds, was healthy and sent her home. “I knew from the moment she...
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Amateur boxing matches coming to Upper Valley this weekend
REXBURG — After a long absence, amateur boxing returns to Rexburg this weekend. The Hacienda Event Center will be the site for the 2022 K.C. Gate City Thanksgiving Invitational. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will feature 18 bouts matching fighters from ages 8 to 30.
