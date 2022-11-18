ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy was possibly injured during a crash on I-70 near Lawrence while the driver of the car remained uninjured. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Police need help finding missing 10-year-old Jayvan Scott

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing person/juvenile report has been issued for 10-year-old Jayvan Scott. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued the missing report at 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Scott is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. KCPD said he was last seen Saturday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
LEAWOOD, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Police Department Arrest Report

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MARINA MARROQUIN, 32, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction; Vehicles; Operate vehicle without registration or w/ expired tag; Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08 >; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution; Bond $4,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy