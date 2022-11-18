Read full article on original website
KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
WIBW
12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy was possibly injured during a crash on I-70 near Lawrence while the driver of the car remained uninjured. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KCTV 5
Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
KCTV 5
Police need help finding missing 10-year-old Jayvan Scott
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing person/juvenile report has been issued for 10-year-old Jayvan Scott. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued the missing report at 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Scott is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. KCPD said he was last seen Saturday...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
KMBC.com
Independence couple charged after their 2-month-old died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains details some may find disturbing. Jackson County prosecutors have charged the parents of a baby with child abuse after the 10-week-old died from malnutrition. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Austen M. Taube Hack, 19, and Sarah...
Man charged with shooting into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside
A man who threatened to shoot if he didn't get his handgun back is charged with shooting another handgun into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside.
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
KCTV 5
KCMO police take suspect into custody after standoff in 3500 block of E. 51st Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department engaged in a standoff with a male suspect in the 3500 block of E. 51st Street on Saturday morning. KCPD said officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. in regard to a disturbance in the area....
Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
MSHP trooper's vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit Saturday
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during a pursuit Saturday night.
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
KMBC.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in Leawood faces long recovery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who was pulled from a burning car earlier this week by Leawood police officers remains hospitalized. Her daughter told KMBC's Brian Johnson it will be a long road to recovery. Police body camera video showed Leawood officers running toward the burning car after...
📷: Riley County Police Department Arrest Report
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MARINA MARROQUIN, 32, Manhattan, Driving while suspended; 3rd or subsequent conviction; Vehicles; Operate vehicle without registration or w/ expired tag; Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08 >; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution; Bond $4,000.
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Kansas woman dies after ejected in rollover crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 6a.m. Sunday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Alexis Brianna Ward, 22, Topeka, westbound on U.S. 24. Vehicle 1 left the roadway to the right. The driver over corrected. The car...
KCKPD looking for suspect vehicle from May homicide
Months after a homicide in KCK, the police department released images of the suspect vehicle and is asking for the public's help in finding it.
