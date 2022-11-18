ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson catches fourth TD in less than a week

By Vincent Frank
Former North Dakota State star Christian Watson was not well known when the Green Bay Packers made him a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft .

Outside of being on the receiving ends of some bombs from Trey Lance in college, there was not a lot made about him when Green Bay selected the wide receiver to help out two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers .

Through the first nine weeks of the season, there wasn’t much pointing to Watson making much of an impact as a rookie.

That changed big time in Green Bay’s season-saving win over the Dallas Cowboys . The young receiver hauled in three touchdown catches from Rodgers en route to helping the Packers end a five-game skid.

Watson was back up to his “old” tricks early in Green Bay’s game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. That included the youngster hauling in a 14-yard touchdown from Rodgers to tie the game at seven.

As you can see, Rodgers caught the Titans with 12 men on the field. It enabled him to snap the ball for what was a free play. In the end, Watson came away with an absolutely amazing catch over young Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton.

Christian Watson and other Packers receivers were on wrong end of criticism from Rodgers during the preseason. He didn’t seem to have much going for him with just 10 catches for 88 yards in the small-school product’s first six games.

After recording four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns last week, it seems that Watson is now ready to break out big time. That’s no small thing for the Packers’ offense.

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers Christian Watson’s Fiancée, Lakyn Adkins

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has been named NFL Rookie of the Week for week 10 of the 2022 season. He is the second from the team to win the award this season and has a promising NFL future ahead of him. Watson has been a shining star off the field, too, as he proposed to his fiancée. Now fans are curious to know more about Christian Watson’s fiancée, Lakyn Adkins. So we delve into the background of the footballer’s soon-to-be-wife in this Lakyn Adkins wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to bizarre Jesus quote about coach’s DUI arrest

The Tennessee Titans will likely be without offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Sunday after Downing’s DUI arrest on early Friday morning. Media reports say patrolmen with Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested Downing after originally pulling him over on suspicion of speeding. One league source invoked Jesus Christ and Downing’s missionary work while speaking about the shocking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre Jesus quote about coach’s DUI arrest appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
