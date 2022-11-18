She's no shrinking violet! Buxom Christina Aguilera almost spills out of TWO plunging gowns as she leads the glamour at Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Five-time Grammy winner Christina 'Xtina' Aguilera flaunted substantial cleavage in a show-stopping purple gown at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The 41-year-old R&B belter's fiancé of eight years, Matthew Rutler, dutifully adjusted her train as she vamped it up on the red carpet outside Michelob Ultra Arena.

Christina's long-sleeved, corseted gown - selected by stylist Chris Horan - featured ruched-ruffle detailing on the shoulders creating a sort of halo around her.

Hairstylist Iggy Rosales coiffed Aguilera's platinum-blonde, middle-parted updo with hanging tendrils.

Make-up artist Etienne Ortega fully-contoured the Staten Island-born, half-Ecuadorian singer's complexion and applied her 'Chola'-style lip and extra-long lashes to her blue eyes.

The 37-year-old MasterClass executive VP is the father of Christina's eight-year-old daughter Summer Rain, and the couple originally met when he worked as a PA on the 2009 set of her big-screen debut Burlesque.

Six months later, Aguilera filed for divorce from marketing executive Jordan Bratman, the father of her 14-year-old son Max Liron, and it was finalized in 2011.

The Cuando Me Dé la Gana crooner will perform and compete for seven trophies during the Univision/HBO Max telecast.

Christina changed into a black gown before accepting her Latin Grammy Award for best traditional pop vocal album.

'Thank you, oh my gosh, woooo! Thank you to the Latin Recording Academy. Thank you so much, oh my goodness,' Aguilera exclaimed.

'I've been wanting to release another Spanish album since Mi Reflejo [in 2000]. And it was such an amazing time for me. Oh this is so important to me. And it's been so amazing to come back to this home.'

The former Mouseketeer continued: 'Thank you to all of the artists, musicians, songwriters, producers who made me fall in love with music all over again. Thank you so much! My gosh, the fans, the fighters, thank you so much! Aaaah! We've been on this journey for so long so I couldn't thank you more.'

At the end of Christina's speech she also made sure to give shout-outs to 'Matt, my daughter, my son, thank you so much! Muchos gracias!'

Unfortunately, Aguilera lost best regional Mexican song to Matisse & Carin León and she lost best urban fusion/performance to Bad Bunny, who was not in attendance.

Salsa crooner Marc Anthony donned an all-black suit as he proudly posed with his fiancée of six months, Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 Nadia Ferreira, wearing a strapless red gown.

At 54, the Harlem-born belter is 31 years older than the Samsung brand ambassador, but that won't stop him from walking down the aisle a fourth time.

Marc (born Marco Muñiz) performed his song Mala alongside Sergio George and Motiff as well as competing for five trophies.

Anthony - who's sold more than 12M albums worldwide - wound up winning best salsa album for Pa'llá Voy and best tropical song for Mala.

Colombian crooner Karol G went for an all-nude look to attend her first-ever Latin Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old Cairo hitmaker showed a lot of leg and cleavage in her beige high-low corset gown with matching opera gloves and thigh-high gladiator heels.

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos coiffed Karol G's (born Carolina Giraldo Navarro) damp crimson locks and make-up artist Duvan Foronda brought out her brows and brown eyes with a neutral pout.

The reggaeton beauty will perform and compete for three trophies - record of the year, song of the year, and best urban song (which she lost to Bad Bunny).

Speaking of beige, EGOT champ John Legend looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted tuxedo and black patent leather retro booties selected by stylist David Thomas.

The Ohio-born 43-year-old was at the Latin Grammys to perform his song Nervous with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, and they both wore Sinatra-style tuxes for their performance.

John - who left his pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen back home with their two children - had a blast mingling with the likes of Venezuelan triple-threat Evaluna Montaner.

Spanish songstress Rosalía showed a little leg in a black cocktail dress featuring sheer sleeves and jewels ornately framing her bust, and bedazzled Mary Jane heels.

The Barcelona-born 30-year-old was joined on the red carpet by her boyfriend of two years, 'King of Modern Reggaeton' Rauw Alejandro, wearing a classic black suit with kitten-heeled booties.

Between the PDA-packing couple were 14 nominations - 10 of which were hers.

Rosalía (born Rosalia Vila i Tobella) changed into a black PVC catsuit to perform a medley of her three hits Hentai, LA FAMA, and Despechá.

The brunette beauty went on to win best alternative music album, best recording package, and best engineered album for her record Motomami.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican 29-year-old donned a baggy silver suit to perform with dance crew Jabbawockeez.

The Latin Grammy Awards were hosted by four singers - Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, Anitta, and Thalía.

Laura, Luis, and Thalia performed a tribute to 62-year-old Mexican musician Marco Antonio Solís alongside four other acts.

Meanwhile, Anitta delivered a twerk-filled performance with a gaggle of female back-up dancers.

Mamiii singer Becky G wore a colorful sequin gown with black mesh opera gloves and brought her new boyfriend, FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget.

The 25-year-old SoCal native - who scored four nods of her own - presented the trophy for best ranchero/mariachi album with Yalitza Aparicio.

Uruguayan musician and otolaryngologist Jorge Drexler got down on the red carpet so he could better pose with his seven Latin Grammy Awards - including for record of the year and song of the year.

