ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

MLS star Thiago Almada receives last-gasp call-up to Argentina's World Cup squad as Atlanta United man joins Lionel Messi in pursuit of World Cup glory

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Atlanta United's midfielder Thiago Almada will be going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after all, following injuries to Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa and Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez.

The 21-year-old has been called up just a week before La Albiceleste's opening Group C match against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

It was only in February when Almada joined Atlanta from Velez Sarsfield for a reported MLS-record transfer fee of $16million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RG2RM_0jF6P2rQ00
Thiago Almada has been an impressive force in the MLS this season for Atlanta United

Over the course of the MLS season, the youngster scored six goals and registered 12 assists with the Five Stripes, despite the team failing to make it to the playoffs.

Almeida initially failed to make Lionel Scaloni's final-26-man roster for the World Cup, but injuries have now made him the sole MLS player in the squad.

He is also one of two players on the roster -- alongside goalkeeper Franco Armani -- to be playing for a club outside Europe.

The Copa America champions have also made another last-gasp addition, calling up Atletico Madrid winger Angel Correa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yXZU_0jF6P2rQ00
Lionel Messi gave his compatriot Almada immense praise following the Honduras friendly

Correa will be an option on an already star-studded front line, including the likes of Messi, Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez.

Argentina is also sweating on the fitness of defender Christian Romero and forwards Alejandro Gomez and Paulo Dybala, all of whom were left out of Argentina's last warm-up match Wednesday.

The Albiceleste thumped United Arab Emirates 5-0 behind goals from Alvarez, Di Maria, Messi and Correa.

Now, Mexico awaits one of the tournament favorites next week at Lusail Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUdOn_0jF6P2rQ00
Almada will do well to be a feature for an uber-talented Argentinian squad favored to go deep

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar World Cup pulls another bait and switch with last-second stadium alcohol ban

If anybody was surprised by Friday’s World Cup stadium alcohol ban at the 11th hour, they probably should not have been. It’s long been clear that Qatar was not comfortable with the drinking culture that accompanies the game in so many other countries. But the Middle East state also knew it would have to bend its rules to accommodate more than a million visitors for the World Cup. And in September, it looked like a compromise had been reached: Alcohol sales would be allowed in designated areas within stadiums before and after games, as well as at FIFA Fan Festival in downtown...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Daily Mail

'How are they going to punish you if you are the BEST player in the world?!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his son's incredulous reaction to Manchester United suspending star man after he refused to come on as a substitute

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed how his 12-year-old son was left completely dumbfounded as to why Manchester United suspended 'the best player in the world' from playing. Last month Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Ronaldo refused to come on as a late substitute against Tottenham at Old Trafford. He was seen wagging...
Daily Mail

'Best news ever!': Man United fans left delighted as the club begin legal moves to sack Cristiano Ronaldo after his 'disloyal' interview... but demand they spend £16m saving from his wages on a new striker in January!

Manchester United have initiated the legal process of ending Cristiano Ronaldo's reported £500,000-a-week contract at the club after the accusations and allegations he levelled at the club in his now-infamous interview. Sportsmail understands that the Red Devils will effectively sack the 37-year-old and terminate his contract seven months early...
Daily Mail

FOX Sports' World Cup coverage 'is essentially being underwritten by the Qatari government' with USA's sole English-language broadcast sponsored by Qatar Airways and the network ordered NOT to discuss the host nation's controversies

FOX Sports' coverage of the World Cup, which will not address the host nation's human rights record, is notably sponsored by state-owned airline Qatar Airways, it has emerged. FOX Sports has the rights in the US to the English-language coverage of the tournament held in Qatar but announced it will focus on the on-field action, rather than addressing the country's human rights record.
The Associated Press

Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

688K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy