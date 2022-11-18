ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Fire at Burger King in Eugene closed restaurant for remainder of day

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at the Burger King restaurant on Division Street in Eugene. According to firefighters, the fire worked its way up to the attic in the roof. When the fire crew arrived, there was smoke...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive returns, starts November 29th

KVAL News wants your help to Take a Bite Out of Hunger this fall. Our station plans to hold food drives this fall at Bi-Mart stores in Eugene, Corvallis, Roseburg, and Coos Bay on 'Lucky Number Tuesdays'. The food drives begin November 29 in Eugene and Corvallis. Then we head...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing and accessories

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR
KVAL

Egan Warming Center opens Friday night; still in need of volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center will open four sites Friday night as our area continues to see record or near-record lows. In an email to volunteers, the organization applauded the efforts of those who have staffed the shelters so far, but the group is small and getting tired after a long stretch of below freezing nights.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

'I am saddened and heartbroken': Eugene mayor issues statement on Colorado shooting

EUGENE, Ore. — The mayor of Eugene, Lucy Vinis, has issued a public statement on the shooting Saturday in Colorado Springs that killed 5 people and injured 25 more. I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the shooting at an LGBTQIA+ venue in Colorado Springs. Though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the attack took place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather, a place where they feel safe and accepted.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon football proves toughness in win over Utah

EUGENE, Ore. — There’s one word to describe Saturday’s game between Oregon and Utah: tough. Whether it’s Bo Nix being tough enough to step in after going down in last week's game, or Bennett Williams being tough enough to come back and get two interceptions after being under a lot of heat about the way last week’s game ended.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KVAL

Springfield History Museum collecting stories from Asian community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Triangle Lake comes up short in football title game

BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
BEND, OR

