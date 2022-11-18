ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Series History: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

By Wade Flavion
 3 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers will continue their road trip to face Nebraska Cornhuskers for the 16th time in their history. This renewed rivalry started all the way back in 1901 when the Badgers bested the Cornhuskers 18-0 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin has also won nine of the last ten matchups between them, including a winning streak in their previous eight games. In November of last year, the Badgers beat Nebraska 35-28. Running back Braelon Allen had a monster game finishing with 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Hopefully, the Badgers can make their winning streak into nine games against the Cornhuskers this week and bring home the Freedom Trophy.

Below are photos from some of the most recent matchups between the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otjLc_0jF6O5lC00
. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ToR3_0jF6O5lC00
Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iW2R0_0jF6O5lC00
 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVLoG_0jF6O5lC00
 Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fkcj2_0jF6O5lC00
© Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDrPk_0jF6O5lC00
 Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 20, 2021: Wisconsin beats Nebraska 35-28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154LWJ_0jF6O5lC00
© Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge, Purdue Comes to Town

#6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) vs #19 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) When: Sunday, November 20 2022, Noon. #6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) #12 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) Just like an onion, this match, and the two after it against Wisconsin and Minnesota, has layers. The match itself is a thick layer that requires attention and has significant value. Winning this match is beating a quality team as well as representing growth and execution as a team and progress toward end of season goals.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes opens as favorites over Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game of the year against Nebraska. Iowa will clinch the Big Ten West with a victory over the Cornhuskers, who the Hawkeyes have beaten in seven straight meetings. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes have...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football vs Wisconsin: Start time, live stream, TV info and more

It’s the last home game for the Nebraska football team which is about as bitter sweet a moment as the program has had for quite some time. On the one hand, Husker fans are going to be cheering on some players for the last time. On the other, it’s going to be the game where the team and fans can really turn the page on the Scott Frost era one more time. This will be the last game in Lincoln before the team has a new permanent head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Sports

How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska can’t hold off Wisconsin comeback

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Amid another losing season, Nebraska had a chance to get a win it has craved for years on Saturday. But the Huskers failed to put any points on the board in the fourth quarter, and Wisconsin rallied to defeat NU 15-14. It was the Badgers’...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph notes issues with first half for Cornhuskers vs. Badgers

Mickey Joseph noted his problems for Nebraska’s first half performance against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers did keep the Badgers scoreless, but there are areas where Joseph says Nebraska can improve. Joseph said that the Huskers have to be able to sustain drives on offense to add to their 7 point...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
KETV.com

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks late-game loss to Wisconsin at home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska suffered another season loss after falling to Wisconsin by one point late in the fourth quarter, 15-14. In this week's postgame press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph wasn't shy about the effects of the Badger comeback. "This is a tough one — to be...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph shoulders blame for Nebraska's blown lead in Week 12 loss to Wisconsin

Mickey Joseph had a chance to get his biggest win as the interim head coach for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers had a 14-3 lead at home over Wisconsin going into the fourth quarter. Wisconsin was able to outscore Nebraska 12-0 in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run from Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz with 35 seconds left in the game. Nebraska would lose to Wisconsin at home 15-14.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Christopherson: First things first, end one of these bad Husker streaks as Alberts gets ready for big hire

You can wait for a press conference to lift you out of the gray if you so desire. But how about some form of football Aspirin a little sooner? How about just a day of joy of jumping over one of the competitor programs you're tired of making you feel sick and tired? How about three phases of solid football for four quarters, keeping Casey Thompson upright, and scaling one of the many hurdles that have for some reason seemed set about 10-feet tall for this Husker program for a long while?
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin

Are you ready for a Husker victory? I know I am. You may have thought that there were no more wins coming this season, well you’d be wrong. It’s happening and it’s happening Saturday against Wisconsin. Here are your reasons why:. #1 NEBRASKA QUARTERBACKS. Last I heard...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury

Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers bitten by Bulldogs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury

Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
LINCOLN, NE
fightsports.tv

David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’

Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s second hunting accident in two days sends Omaha man to hospital

Lincoln, NEB. (KLKN) – A hunting accident Saturday morning left a 22-year-old Omaha man with injuries that were not life-threatening. This is the second hunting accident reported in two days in Nebraska, and the third reported this year. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. southeast of Yutan, along the...
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

