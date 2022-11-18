Series History: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

The Wisconsin Badgers will continue their road trip to face Nebraska Cornhuskers for the 16th time in their history. This renewed rivalry started all the way back in 1901 when the Badgers bested the Cornhuskers 18-0 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin has also won nine of the last ten matchups between them, including a winning streak in their previous eight games. In November of last year, the Badgers beat Nebraska 35-28. Running back Braelon Allen had a monster game finishing with 228 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Hopefully, the Badgers can make their winning streak into nine games against the Cornhuskers this week and bring home the Freedom Trophy.

Below are photos from some of the most recent matchups between the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers:

. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

© Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 20, 2021: Wisconsin beats Nebraska 35-28