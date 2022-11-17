ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scream 6 Directors Are Now Developing A Reboot Of A John Carpenter Classic

By Eric Eisenberg
 4 days ago

In the making of 2022's Scream , directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet stepped into some massive shoes given that Wes Craven, one of the greatest horror directors of all time, had helmed the four previous installments. Things most definitely worked out well in that case, as the film was a hit when it was released earlier this year and a sequel is on the way in 2023 – and evidently it's inspired a big dose of confidence, as the filmmakers are now planning to "reboot" a John Carpenter classic: Escape From New York .

Movie fans have been hearing talk about a new take on Escape From New York for over a decade now, but this is the first movement that we've seen with the idea in quite a while. According to Deadline , Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, along with their producing partner Chad Villella (collectively known as Radio Silence), are now attached to try and move the project forward, and John Carpenter is attached as an executive producer (the article doesn't mention how hands-on he will or won't be). The search for a screenwriter has begun, but the trade doesn't mention any specific names.

This is the first news that we've heard about a new Escape From New York movie since February 2019 when The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell was hired to write the screenplay for a developing version ... but that was hardly the first whack that has been taken at the project. Before Whannell, Robert Rodriguez was lined up to take the helm , and before him it was Luther creator Neil Cross who had the gig . If we rewind back to 2010, we'll find that The Crazies director Breck Eisner was at one point attached .

Knowing that history, it's understandable if one has doubts about Radio Silence's version actually making real progress forward, but people also had doubts about a new Scream movie being made after the passing of Wes Craven, and we all know how that turned out.

If a new Escape From New York actually does make meaningful steps towards production, it probably won't be until the middle of next year given that the work on the alluded-to Scream 6 is not done. Featuring a stellar cast including Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere , the movie has already completed principal photography, but it is now in post-production and still aiming to be ready for its set March 10, 2023 release date.

The idea of a new version of Escape From New York is a bit worrisome for fans, as the original still holds up incredibly well and a full-on remake would be unnecessary, but Radio Silence's track record should inspire would-be worries to have some hope. Not only is Scream a terrific film that is just as sharp as any of its franchise predecessors, but Ready Or Not (their breakout hit) is brilliant and one of the best horror movies of the last decade.

Stay tuned for more updates and discover all of the other films set to come out next year in addition to Scream 6 with our 2023 Movie Release Calendar .

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

