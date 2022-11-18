Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
wtoc.com
WTOC begins collecting toy donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers. All toys collected at WTOC will stay...
wtoc.com
Shelter serves Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One group in Savannah helped serve Thanksgiving meals to those who may not have one this year. Saturday was the annual Day of Great Thanksgiving at the Old Savannah City Mission. Volunteers helped serve turkey, ham, and all the Thanksgiving fixings to hundreds of people experiencing...
Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000
Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
Savannah homeless shelters make extra room as cold temperatures expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cold temperatures are causing homeless shelters to make extra room and extend their hours in Savannah. Jermaine Ray said the Old Savannah City Mission has spent the week preparing sleeping areas for the overflow of guests they expect this weekend. Ray said when it’s this cold, they extend hours to allow […]
Toys for Tots accepting toys around town; Application deadline is Dec. 2
The Statesboro Jaycees’ Toys for Tots 2022 toy drive is well underway in the Boro. With the guidance of Toys for Tots Coordinator Mr. Willie Haynes, the Statesboro Jaycees will be overseeing the application process, gathering and organizing toys, and distributing them to families in time for the holidays in Bulloch County.
blufftontoday.com
Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County
Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
WJCL
BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
wtoc.com
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)
Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
wtoc.com
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services responded to a house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the call came in after 7 p.m. Sunday, and the home became fully engulfed in flames. The home is located in the 5800...
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
wtoc.com
Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade. The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Georgia Hussars Storefront, 1897, Savannah
This was for a long time home to the Pars Rug Company. I have never been inside, but the outside is gorgeous!. I think that next to it is a Christian gift shop, “Saints & Shamrocks.” And next to that is what used to be “Charlotte’s Corner Gift Shop,” where my wife worked for several summers while saving money for college, many years ago.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Schools Calendar Survey for Families, Give Input by Nov 28
Bulloch County Schools is seeking input from families as it begins preparing the 2024 to 2025 school calendar to present to the Board of Education for approval. You can provide feedback to this Fiscal Year 2025 calendar via this online survey. The survey will close on Monday, November 28, at 3:00 pm.
DDSN Honors Beaufort County with Golden Palmetto Award
Bluffton, South Carolina – The South Carolina (SC) Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) awarded Beaufort County the 2021 Golden Palmetto Award. The Golden Palmetto Award is DDSN’s way of honoring SC county governments for providing outstanding support to individuals with disabilities.
wtoc.com
Chatham County to offer Saturday early voting in runoff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County will now offer early voting on a Saturday for the December runoff election in the U.S. Senate race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. According to the Chatham County Voter Registration Office, they county will host early in-person voting on Saturday, November 26th...
wtoc.com
Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
wtoc.com
How to make pumpkin pie
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, members of the WTOC team have been stopping by the Morning Break kitchen to share their favorite holiday recipes. Mariah Congedo is here this morning to make a pumpkin pie.
