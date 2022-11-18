ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Over 6,800 pounds of food collected during WTOC’s Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Day of Giving Food Drive to benefit America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia was a big success!. WTOC collected over 6,800 pounds of food Thursday at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah. The food will provide over 5,700 meals for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC begins collecting toy donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin its annual toy drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Every year, WTOC invites the community to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the station’s main lobby. We are collecting toys for all age groups, including teenagers. All toys collected at WTOC will stay...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Shelter serves Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One group in Savannah helped serve Thanksgiving meals to those who may not have one this year. Saturday was the annual Day of Great Thanksgiving at the Old Savannah City Mission. Volunteers helped serve turkey, ham, and all the Thanksgiving fixings to hundreds of people experiencing...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000

Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop

Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County

Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

BizPitch winners crowned: 3 Savannah entrepreneurs win cash and business services

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The winners of Savannah SCORE’s BizPitch competition have been crowned. On Wednesday night, at Savannah State University’s Torian Auditorium, eight aspiring local entrepreneurs, selected from a field of 24 applicants, pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges. BizPitch is an entrepreneurial competition, similar to “Shark Tank.” Three contestants were selected as the winners and were awarded cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new local businesses.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
SAVANNAH, GA
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Savannah, Georgia – (With Photos)

Breakfast lovers rejoice, because Savannah’s breakfast game is one of the strongest in the country, as you are about to find out. Whether you are looking for a killer breakfast at an old school diner, or something more modern, it’s all here. Let the fine folks who run these help get your day started right! Bon appetit!
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services responded to a house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the call came in after 7 p.m. Sunday, and the home became fully engulfed in flames. The home is located in the 5800...
MIDWAY, GA
wtoc.com

Feed the Boro food drop changes location this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Statesboro will hold their monthly food drop this Saturday. The November food drop for Feed the Boro has some volunteers feeling nostalgic, but it also means a major change to the location. They’ll hold the distribution this Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, with...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas celebrations begin early with Rincon Christmas Parade

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon kicked off the Christmas season a little early Saturday by hosting their annual Christmas parade. The parade, put on by the Rincon Lions Club started at 10 a.m. leaving from Rincon Elementary School, and traveling for nearly two miles down Fort Howard Road.
RINCON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Georgia Hussars Storefront, 1897, Savannah

This was for a long time home to the Pars Rug Company. I have never been inside, but the outside is gorgeous!. I think that next to it is a Christian gift shop, “Saints & Shamrocks.” And next to that is what used to be “Charlotte’s Corner Gift Shop,” where my wife worked for several summers while saving money for college, many years ago.
SAVANNAH, GA
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Beaufort County with Golden Palmetto Award

Bluffton, South Carolina – The South Carolina (SC) Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) awarded Beaufort County the 2021 Golden Palmetto Award. The Golden Palmetto Award is DDSN’s way of honoring SC county governments for providing outstanding support to individuals with disabilities.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Chatham County to offer Saturday early voting in runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County will now offer early voting on a Saturday for the December runoff election in the U.S. Senate race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. According to the Chatham County Voter Registration Office, they county will host early in-person voting on Saturday, November 26th...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Citrus growing in South Georgia an option due to climate change, according to Bulloch. Co farmer

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tune in to CBS Sunday morning this weekend and you might see a familiar face. A Bulloch County man helped bring citrus crops to South Georgia. A discussion about global warming might seem strange on a 32 degree morning with frost on the ground. But Joe Franklin says his citrus crop in South Georgia makes the case that something is changing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

How to make pumpkin pie

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week, members of the WTOC team have been stopping by the Morning Break kitchen to share their favorite holiday recipes. Mariah Congedo is here this morning to make a pumpkin pie.
SAVANNAH, GA

