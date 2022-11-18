ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results

In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
Sauvie Island Bridge will be renamed

The Sauvie Island Bridge will get a new name to honor Native American communities whose traditional home includes the island. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday evening that starts the process of renaming the bridge. Lukas Angus, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a...
Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaim Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Multnomah County. The annual event was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally killed in 1998. Since then, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been embraced as an opportunity to remember transgender and gender non-conforming people killed by anti-trans violence.
Readers Respond to a Property Tax Break Enjoyed by Owners of Vacant Properties

Our latest installment of the “Chasing Ghosts” series on vacant properties examined an abandoned car wash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (“It’s a Wash,” WW, Nov. 9). The developer, California timber heir George Schmidbauer, pays no taxes on the lot. He receives the exemption because he promises to build affordable housing on the land—as do the owners of 717 other properties enjoying the same holiday. Right now, the lot is housing campers who have erected tents inside the car wash. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Fund Criminalization of the Homeless, Progressives Take Over Gladstone, and Twitter's Death Throes

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Finally, those devil...
‘Dignity Village’ Threatened by Anti-Camping Law

An article by Roshan Abraham in Next City describes the self-governed, city-sanctioned Portland community of Dignity Village, a village that was created more than twenty years ago in response to a growing homelessness crisis. The article outlines the history of the village and the ways that it has remained resilient...
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller

Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
