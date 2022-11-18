Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
opb.org
Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results
In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
Portland begins the process for drawing up city council districts required by charter reform
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland voters resoundingly approved a measure in the recent midterm election that would overhaul the city's form of government. Though most members of Portland City Council opposed the measure, they're now charged with ensuring that it gets implemented. Measure 26-228 reforms the City of Portland charter;...
‘Missed opportunities’: Biking advocates sue Portland
Some bicyclists are suing the City of Portland for removing bike safety infrastructure off city streets.
kptv.com
Wheeler closes chamber to public after tense testimony on homelessness funding vote
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Public testimony during Thursday’s Portland City Council meeting became so heated the meeting had to move virtual mid-way through. The clash was over a $27 million funding proposal by Mayor Ted Wheeler to speed up a plan to ban camping in Portland and set up six sanctioned campsites.
Sauvie Island Bridge will be renamed
The Sauvie Island Bridge will get a new name to honor Native American communities whose traditional home includes the island. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday evening that starts the process of renaming the bridge. Lukas Angus, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and a...
KGW
Portland takes first steps toward making charter reform changes
The city council met this week to consider a districting commission. The commission will draw up maps splitting Portland into four equal districts.
multco.us
Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaim Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Multnomah County. The annual event was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally killed in 1998. Since then, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been embraced as an opportunity to remember transgender and gender non-conforming people killed by anti-trans violence.
How are tax dollars spent to combat gun violence in Portland?
There are many questions about how the City of Portland’s Community Safety Division spends their money, and considering Portland is still dealing with an epidemic of gun violence, is whatever the office is doing actually working?
WWEEK
Readers Respond to a Property Tax Break Enjoyed by Owners of Vacant Properties
Our latest installment of the “Chasing Ghosts” series on vacant properties examined an abandoned car wash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (“It’s a Wash,” WW, Nov. 9). The developer, California timber heir George Schmidbauer, pays no taxes on the lot. He receives the exemption because he promises to build affordable housing on the land—as do the owners of 717 other properties enjoying the same holiday. Right now, the lot is housing campers who have erected tents inside the car wash. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Fund Criminalization of the Homeless, Progressives Take Over Gladstone, and Twitter's Death Throes
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Finally, those devil...
PLANetizen
‘Dignity Village’ Threatened by Anti-Camping Law
An article by Roshan Abraham in Next City describes the self-governed, city-sanctioned Portland community of Dignity Village, a village that was created more than twenty years ago in response to a growing homelessness crisis. The article outlines the history of the village and the ways that it has remained resilient...
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
Portland police chief accepts ethics award while discussing city’s ongoing violence
Portland is on pace to match 2021's record rate of 90 total homicides, -- a disturbing trend that doesn't seem to be going anywhere with just over six weeks left in the year.
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller
Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the city
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KATU.com
Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
KXL
Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
KGW
Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 1