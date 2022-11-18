Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers
COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
WTVQ
Somerset Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset Independent Schools will be closed for two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from the school, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving break.
wvih.com
Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center
After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
935wain.com
City Of Columbia Invites You To Participate In A “Hometown Christmas”
It’s almost that time. Christmas holidays are coming soon. The City of Columbia will be starting their decorations soon for downtown. This year they are hoping to have a “Hometown Christmas.”. “We would like local businesses to decorate their windows,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. “We are wanting children...
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
WBKO
Burkesville anonymous donor inspires an outpouring of donations for Thanksgiving meals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Friday morning in Burkesville, Kentucky, community members gathered together to give back, after the inspiration of one generous and anonymous Cumberland County donor. Once the $1,000 donation was made to 107.9 FM River County radio, community members followed suit. Southern Kentucky Distillery started the trend by...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
WBKO
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Nov. 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post #3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse...
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds To Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Collision, Columbia Man Hospitalized
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 4:49 pm, Adair County 911 received a call that a vehicle had struck a person in the 1500 block of KY 206 East. Upon arrival of Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, it was found that Paul Dart, 58, of Columbia, was walking east on the roadway with the flow of traffic.
Meth trafficking leads to 10-year prison sentence for Somerset man
A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
Elizabethtown police warns community of 'unusual' insurance scam; Here's what to know
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police are warning neighbors about an "unusual" scam in the area. In a Facebook post, the department said a women in Radcliff reached out saying she was receiving calls and texts from a 270 number from someone who identified themselves as working for a health insurance company.
lakercountry.com
South KY RECC having planned outage in Jabez this morning
South Kentucky RECC will have a planned outage this morning at 10 a.m. eastern/9 a.m. central as crews make necessary repairs to the Cherokee and Cook’s Chapel circuits in Jabez. The outage is expected to last approximately three to four hours and affect approximately 800 members.
wvih.com
Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads
In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride near Louisville. Keep reading to learn more.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Russell County Man And Woman After Shots Fired Into Residence
On Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 3:10 pm, Adair County 911 received a call from a residence in the 5000 block of KY 80 East. The caller advised that an unknown male was shooting at his house and that they had broken into his camper in the driveway. Upon the...
wdrb.com
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
WHAS 11
Tommy Ballard's murder remains unsolved, 6 years after hunting trip gone wrong
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Tommy Ballard was shot and killed while hunting with his grandson November 19, 2016. News of his death stunned the Nelson County community, who had watched him lead the search for his missing daughter for more than a year. "I never dreamed in a hundred...
