Adair County, KY

Kentucky State Police Post 15 Welcomes Four New Troopers

COLUMBIA, Ky. (November 18, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
Somerset Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset Independent Schools will be closed for two days next week for illness. According to a Facebook post from the school, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving break.
Governor Proposes Changes At Juvenile Detention Center

After a riot at a juvenile detention center leaves one employee in the hospital, a teenage girl allegedly assaulted and multiple others injured, Governor Andy Beshear said changes are coming. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units as reported by...
New KBC president goes immediately to work

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
City Of Columbia Invites You To Participate In A “Hometown Christmas”

It’s almost that time. Christmas holidays are coming soon. The City of Columbia will be starting their decorations soon for downtown. This year they are hoping to have a “Hometown Christmas.”. “We would like local businesses to decorate their windows,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. “We are wanting children...
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Nov. 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post #3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse...
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas

Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
South KY RECC having planned outage in Jabez this morning

South Kentucky RECC will have a planned outage this morning at 10 a.m. eastern/9 a.m. central as crews make necessary repairs to the Cherokee and Cook’s Chapel circuits in Jabez. The outage is expected to last approximately three to four hours and affect approximately 800 members.
Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads

In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
