Iconoclast
3d ago
Welcome to my BLUE heaven. It's a beautiful day in California as I look out over a beautiful BLUE ocean and look up at BLUE Skies with my BLUE eyes and am so happy about the BLUE Wave that's come over the nation. I know all the Trumpkins are feeling BLUE because they now realize that, because they followed iq45, they BLUE it, and they know it. Dad joke: what's BLUE and smells like red paint? BLUE paint
Ginjy
3d ago
She fights hard against corporate crime, that's why her GOP opponent had so much money. The corporations love the Republican party.
cha'go jim
3d ago
Gee what a joy to have a pea brain dictating insane things for supposedly free people gave to conform to OMG WHAT A NIGHTMARE
Levinson, Rosales discuss impact of Trump’s 2024 presidential run
(Inside California Politics) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson, and Republican political consultant Tim Rosales joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss former President Trump’s announcement that he is running for President in 2024. The two discuss the impact on the Republican party, as well as the impact this could have on […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Worst proposition ever? What to make of California sports gambling Prop. 27’s implosion
One might have expected a bunch of gambling outfits to be better at, you know, gambling. FanDuel, DraftKings and other producers of personal debt and annoying ads bet nine figures’ worth of their dubiously gotten gains this fall in an attempt to take over the lucrative California sports betting market. Their winnings? A historic popular repudiation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly race is the closest in California. Here’s where it stands
California’s most competitive legislative race is taking place in Sacramento’s suburbs, where the state Democratic Party has spent millions of dollars trying to prevent a GOP newcomer from flipping an Assembly seat red. Incumbent Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, is facing the reality of a new, more purple...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These are the closest legislative races in California. Two are in the Sacramento area
Nearly two weeks after Election Day, the next California Legislature is slowly taking shape, as the majority of incumbents handily won reelection but some new faces are set to be sworn in this December. But while many of the races are all but decided, some remain too close to call....
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
Bakersfield Channel
California Governor Gavin Newsom says wildfire investment a 'success'
(KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom was in the North Bay this week talking about wildfire prevention and highlighting investments in stopping fires before they start. It's what many believe may have contributed to a less severe fire season this year. Newsom gave a shout-out to the men and women...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Gray-Duarte congressional race is a toss-up. Who is ahead in the California district?
The ping-pong race between Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, and farmer John Duarte, a Modesto Republican, in California’s 13th Congressional District remains in toss-up territory following Thursday’s election returns. This midterm election could take weeks to call. Still, people across the country are watching closely — first seeing Gray...
SFGate
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
California has a home ownership crisis
California has a severe shortage of affordable rental housing, but also has a crisis in home ownership, with the nation's second most expensive home market relative to family incomes.
How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us
California could be more purple than blue. Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress. However, other […]
Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly
Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
Midterm results: Republican Michelle Steel wins race for Southern California House seat
Rep. Michelle Steel (R) secured a second term by defeating community college trustee Jay Chen (D) in California's 45th Congressional District.
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent. His resignation comes...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Greg Wallis takes narrow lead over Christy Holstege in race for State Assembly District 47
For the first time since Election Day, Greg Wallis now holds a narrow lead over his democrat challenger Christy Holstege for a seat in the California Assembly. According to the latest results updated by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. More than a week ago, she had a large lead...
Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
