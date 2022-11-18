ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Iconoclast
3d ago

Welcome to my BLUE heaven. It's a beautiful day in California as I look out over a beautiful BLUE ocean and look up at BLUE Skies with my BLUE eyes and am so happy about the BLUE Wave that's come over the nation. I know all the Trumpkins are feeling BLUE because they now realize that, because they followed iq45, they BLUE it, and they know it. Dad joke: what's BLUE and smells like red paint? BLUE paint

Ginjy
3d ago

She fights hard against corporate crime, that's why her GOP opponent had so much money. The corporations love the Republican party.

cha'go jim
3d ago

Gee what a joy to have a pea brain dictating insane things for supposedly free people gave to conform to OMG WHAT A NIGHTMARE

FOX40

Levinson, Rosales discuss impact of Trump’s 2024 presidential run

(Inside California Politics) — Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson, and Republican political consultant Tim Rosales joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss former President Trump’s announcement that he is running for President in 2024. The two discuss the impact on the Republican party, as well as the impact this could have on […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Worst proposition ever? What to make of California sports gambling Prop. 27’s implosion

One might have expected a bunch of gambling outfits to be better at, you know, gambling. FanDuel, DraftKings and other producers of personal debt and annoying ads bet nine figures’ worth of their dubiously gotten gains this fall in an attempt to take over the lucrative California sports betting market. Their winnings? A historic popular repudiation.
SFGate

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
FOX 5 San Diego

How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us

California could be more purple than blue. Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress. However, other […]
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
