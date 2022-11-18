ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

LIST: Where to go ice skating in the Tri-Cities

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cth5x_0jF6LvAa00

(WJHL) — Ice skating rinks in the Tri-Cities are opening back up again for the public to enjoy.

News Channel 11 has compiled a list of places where you can lace up your skates and slide into the holiday season.

LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY

ETSU’s first synthetic outdoor ice rink will be open to students and the public. A free grand opening will be held from 4-8 p.m. on December 2.

Where : University Commons outside the DP Culp Center

When : December – January

For more information, click here .

BRISTOL

Bristol Motor Speedway’s ice rink is in place as a fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol chapter.

Where : Bristol Motor Speedway

When : November 17 – January 15

For more information, click here .

ELIZABETHTON

Tickets for Carter County Bank’s Skate by the Doe Ice Rink went on sale on November 17. The ice rink has reportedly doubled in size since last season.

Where : Covered Bridge Park

When : Opens for the season on November 26

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

80 Years In: History of the Santa Train

This story is part of News Channel 11’s special coverage of the Santa Train’s 80th ride through the region. For more stories like this and to view our 1-hour documentary, visit the Santa Train 2022 category above. (WJHL) – For residents of Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, the Santa Train has run for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fraser fir lighting ushers in Christmas in Downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON —The Christmas season has officially started in Downtown Elizabethton. As darkness was just setting in at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the family of the late Dr. Danny Smith flipped the switch to light the tallest decorated Fraser fir in the world. A large crowd filled the section of Elk Avenue and cheered as of Christmas lights lit up on the 78-foot tall tree.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Bristol Motor Speedway’s ice rink opens for the season

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway’s ice rink opened on Thursday for the public to enjoy this holiday season. The ice rink is in place as a fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol Chapter. Ticket prices for the ice skating rink will start at $12 per person on weekdays and $15 on weekends. The […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport reopens The Barking Lot dog park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport residents and their fur-ever friends can now enjoy a dog park in downtown Kingsport. The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Nov. 18 to the public after the City of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. The newly reopened park features benches, a fenced recreation area, doggie […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Small businesses remind people to shop local this Black Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As Black Friday quickly approaches, small businesses want to remind you to shop local. Mahoney’s Outfitters, a family-owned business in Johnson City, has seen the effects of price increases and has tried its best not to let it interfere too much with its in-store prices. Owner, Dan Mahoney, says more […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Santa Train makes early stop for kids with special needs

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — On Saturday, an 80-year-old holiday tradition will be celebrated across three states. After a 2-year hiatus, Santa will hit the rails aboard the CSX Santa Train, but Santa made a special stop before that big journey. On Friday, children with special needs and parents gathered at Clintwood Baptist Church for one-on-one […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WBIR

'The Santa Train' to travel 110 miles from KY to TN, stopping in Kingsport for holiday event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — On Saturday, people in Kingsport will anticipate the arrival of a train packed to the brim with holiday festivities — the Santa Train. The Santa Train travels 110 miles from Pikeville, Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee and makes 14 stops along the way. At those stops, they distribute more than $300,000 worth of clothing, food, candy and toys to thousands of people.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

People Loving People serves Thanksgiving meal in boxes

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 19th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Day served their Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Organizers distributed around 1,000 boxes in Hawkins County alone which they say feeds about 4,000 people. People lined up bright and early to receive their meals. “It’s going to be good,” said James Parker as he waited […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Be a Santa To a Senior

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local farm gives back to community

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Farms, a new, family-owned farm, in Jonesborough is giving back to its community this holiday season, one bird at a time. Last year, the farm was willing to give out 65 turkeys to people in need for Thanksgiving. While Dominion Farms only gave out two, they were surprised by the […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

ETSU opening outdoor ice rink

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU is getting into the holiday spirit with a synthetic outdoor ice rink. The rink will be open in December and January for both students and the public. This is a first for ETSU with the rink located at University Commons outside the DP Culp Center. The new feature will […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton’s ice rink doubles in size for 2022-23 season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — That time of year is just about here again, so grab a pair of skates and hit the ice with family and friends at Carter County Bank’s Skate by the Doe Ice Rink. Ticket sales launch on Thursday, Nov. 17, and the rink opens on Nov. 26. Skate by the Doe […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Chamber celebrates growth & members at annual breakfast

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Chamber informed its members that the state of the Chamber is strong, and local leadership is pleased with the way the city is progressing. The chamber held its annual State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast Friday morning and highlighted its 75th year, calling it a success. Russ Rogers, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Give back in these local toy donation drives

(WJHL) — There are plenty of ways to help those in need this holiday season. News Channel 11 compiled a list of toy drives and donation opportunities for those who wish to give back. Johnia Berry Toy Drive Johnia Berry, an ETSU grad and UT grad student, was 21 years old when she was murdered […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bluff City looks toward Christmas tree lighting & parade

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bluff City is gearing up for two major holiday events as the season gets underway. On Saturday, Nov. 26, the town will host its first annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony from 6-7:30 p.m., according to Mayor Jeff Broyles. The event will be hosted by the Bluff City Family Committee. The […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record

KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy