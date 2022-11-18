ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

High School Football Regional Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's always special for a high school football team to be practicing on Thanksgiving. This year six teams from Southeast Texas will get to do just that. Port Arthur Memorial, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, Silsbee, Hamshire-Fannett and Newton will all look to extend their seasons into December when they compete in the Regional Round of the UIL High School Football Playoffs.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Free pizza for a year: West Orange Pizza Hut offers free pizza to first 25 customers on Dec. 2

Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 3109 Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange, TX. The new location is projected to add 15 new jobs to the local economy. Doors will officially open for guests on Wednesday, November 9, and a grand opening celebration event will take place on Friday, December 2. Grand opening festivities will include a giveaway for FREE Pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line.*
WEST ORANGE, TX
West Orange-Cove CISD Welcomes Chevron Phillips to Orange

After much anticipation, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced their plans on Wednesday morning for an $8.5 billion construction in Orange County. West Orange-Cove CISD shares its preparations for the economic impacts of this development, as they neighbor closely with the new facility. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris responded to the...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Waller, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Silsbee High School football team will have a game with Smithville High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
SILSBEE, TX
McNeese Cowboys host Lamar Cardinals in final game of 2022 season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (3-7) are back in action as they host the Lamar Cardinals (1-9) in the final game of the 2022 football season. The Cowboys have won their last two games and are looking to finish the season strong. They defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies 21-10 last weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is 'back and better than ever'

BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming, month-long event in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the chance to "enjoy the lights and sounds of the holidays." Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is "back and better than ever." Southeast Texans are invited to go and enjoy the Christmas lights at the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum.
BEAUMONT, TX
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange County residents excited, concerned amid upcoming Chevron Phillips plant expansion

ORANGE, Texas — Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is bringing an "integrated polymers" facility to Orange and with it comes hundreds of job opportunities. Chevron Phillips has partnered with QatarEnergy and states the new plant will create more than 500 full-time jobs. The plant is also set to bring more than 4,000 construction jobs to the area as the facility is being built.
ORANGE, TX
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
