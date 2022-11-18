Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Home Retailer Williams-Sonoma Sees Growing Demand From B2B Customers
B2B customers’ demand for corporate gifting and custom merchandise services contributed to record earnings results for home retailer Williams-Sonoma, the company said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. The company’s B2B segment achieved a 17% year-over-year increase during the quarter and is one of Williams-Sonoma’s greatest opportunities...
Amazon Eases Instant Account Deactivation Policy to Appease Sellers
After years of grumbling, Amazon said Wednesday (Nov 16) it was amending a dispute policy that instantly deactivated sellers’ accounts, in favor of a plan that allows sellers to stay open while they work towards a resolution. Before now, Amazon’s 2 million sellers faced an ongoing threat of having...
UK Shoppers’ Preference for At-Home Delivery Is 10% Stronger Than Average
In this age of convenience, options such as at-home delivery that enable consumers to save time and costs by easily comparing prices between brands continue to gain traction across markets. In the U.K. it’s an even bigger deal as preference for shipping eCommerce purchases directly home is high among local...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
CNBC
A resale 'revolution': Affluent shoppers embrace secondhand shopping
The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
Big Box Retailers Target and Walmart Woo Higher-Income Grocery Shoppers
In this week's grocery roundup, superstores set their sights on big spenders, Grab grows its grocery presence, and supermarket spending is rising. Mega-retailer Target discussed Wednesday (Nov. 16) on a call with investors about its third-quarter results that food spending is growing across income groups. Christina Hennington, executive vice president...
Truth About Cars
Car Loan Delinquencies Keep Increasing, Who Is to Blame?
Not that you couldn’t have figured this one out all by yourself, but car loan delinquencies are reaching record levels once again. The culprits are the usual suspects. Wages have failed to keep pace with inflation for a couple of generations, current inflation rates are at record highs, and those loan-accommodation programs set up during the pandemic are all expiring now. Basically, regular people are becoming broke so they’re starting to be forced into tough financial decisions – including whether to make their car payments against heating their homes or feeding their families.
China's Xi claims diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
40% of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Will Use Financing to Make Holiday Happen
With 15 million consumers — close to 6% of the United States population — sitting out holiday gift buying this year, roughly 40% will use financing tools to put gifts under the tree. That’s according to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: Holiday Shopping Edition,” a PYMNTS and...
Kohl’s Says Middle Class and Discretionary Items Struggle with Inflation
With its focus on discretionary products and middle-income consumers, Kohl’s has been hard hit by the current macroeconomic trends, the retailer said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. “Persistently high inflation continues to dampen consumer spending and our business given our exposure to discretionary categories like apparel...
Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace
Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment
Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions
Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
Here are the Big Tech companies that have announced layoffs in 2022
Big Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of layoffs in recent weeks amid stock losses, jumbo interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve and consumers’ pivot away from goods in the aftermath of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, the Federal...
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
Should Americans Fear Layoffs as Tech Firings Continue?
Major layoffs at companies like Meta and Amazon may not have big effects on non-tech employees.
Target Cautious on Q4 as Consumers’ Available Savings and Credit Dwindle
The country’s third largest retail chain warned investors that, despite unprecedented promotions aimed at reducing excess inventory, its critical holiday sales season would fall short of expectations. In speaking to investors about its third-quarter results, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the Minnesota-based retailer was bracing for a range of...
Speedy Payments Keep Gig Workers Loyal to Online Platforms
With inflation near multi-decade highs, a growing number of individuals are clocking in and logging onto platforms to take advantage of the on-demand work environment. Most gig economy platforms surveyed in a recent PYMNTS study see double-digit growth in the number of 1099 workers they will have to pay in 2023.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0