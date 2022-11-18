ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Home Retailer Williams-Sonoma Sees Growing Demand From B2B Customers

B2B customers’ demand for corporate gifting and custom merchandise services contributed to record earnings results for home retailer Williams-Sonoma, the company said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. The company’s B2B segment achieved a 17% year-over-year increase during the quarter and is one of Williams-Sonoma’s greatest opportunities...
PYMNTS

Amazon Eases Instant Account Deactivation Policy to Appease Sellers

After years of grumbling, Amazon said Wednesday (Nov 16) it was amending a dispute policy that instantly deactivated sellers’ accounts, in favor of a plan that allows sellers to stay open while they work towards a resolution. Before now, Amazon’s 2 million sellers faced an ongoing threat of having...
PYMNTS

UK Shoppers’ Preference for At-Home Delivery Is 10% Stronger Than Average

In this age of convenience, options such as at-home delivery that enable consumers to save time and costs by easily comparing prices between brands continue to gain traction across markets. In the U.K. it’s an even bigger deal as preference for shipping eCommerce purchases directly home is high among local...
CNBC

A resale 'revolution': Affluent shoppers embrace secondhand shopping

The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
PYMNTS

Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs

FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
PYMNTS

Big Box Retailers Target and Walmart Woo Higher-Income Grocery Shoppers

In this week's grocery roundup, superstores set their sights on big spenders, Grab grows its grocery presence, and supermarket spending is rising. Mega-retailer Target discussed Wednesday (Nov. 16) on a call with investors about its third-quarter results that food spending is growing across income groups. Christina Hennington, executive vice president...
Truth About Cars

Car Loan Delinquencies Keep Increasing, Who Is to Blame?

Not that you couldn’t have figured this one out all by yourself, but car loan delinquencies are reaching record levels once again. The culprits are the usual suspects. Wages have failed to keep pace with inflation for a couple of generations, current inflation rates are at record highs, and those loan-accommodation programs set up during the pandemic are all expiring now. Basically, regular people are becoming broke so they’re starting to be forced into tough financial decisions – including whether to make their car payments against heating their homes or feeding their families.
PYMNTS

Kohl’s Says Middle Class and Discretionary Items Struggle with Inflation

With its focus on discretionary products and middle-income consumers, Kohl’s has been hard hit by the current macroeconomic trends, the retailer said Thursday (Nov. 17) during its quarterly earnings call. “Persistently high inflation continues to dampen consumer spending and our business given our exposure to discretionary categories like apparel...
PYMNTS

Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace

Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
PYMNTS

Klarna CEO Laments Global Investment Environment

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Swedish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Klarna, has expressed his frustration at the current global investment environment. “The consequence of the new environment is that investors price companies differently,” he said at the Slush conference in Helsinki this week, Bloomberg reported Friday (Nov. 18). “It means that money isn’t as cheap as it was a year ago. It doesn’t allow you to invest as much into the future as you’d like to.
PYMNTS

Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions

Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
The Hill

Here are the Big Tech companies that have announced layoffs in 2022

Big Tech companies have announced tens of thousands of layoffs in recent weeks amid stock losses, jumbo interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve and consumers’ pivot away from goods in the aftermath of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, the Federal...
PYMNTS

Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
PYMNTS

Target Cautious on Q4 as Consumers’ Available Savings and Credit Dwindle

The country’s third largest retail chain warned investors that, despite unprecedented promotions aimed at reducing excess inventory, its critical holiday sales season would fall short of expectations. In speaking to investors about its third-quarter results, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the Minnesota-based retailer was bracing for a range of...
PYMNTS

Speedy Payments Keep Gig Workers Loyal to Online Platforms

With inflation near multi-decade highs, a growing number of individuals are clocking in and logging onto platforms to take advantage of the on-demand work environment. Most gig economy platforms surveyed in a recent PYMNTS study see double-digit growth in the number of 1099 workers they will have to pay in 2023.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy