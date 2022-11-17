Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Too Many Videos: How to Organize Your YouTube Subscriptions
With 2.1 billion(Opens in a new window) active subscribers, you would think YouTube could make it easier to organize your subscriptions. The site supports manually created playlists, but if you want to group channels by category, for instance, you need to turn to a third-party plugin like PocketTube(Opens in a new window). Here are your options if your YouTube subs are turning into an overwhelming mess.
If You've Ever Had A Boss Who Acted Like Elon Musk At Twitter, We Want To Hear Your Story
If you've ever worked for a chaotic and unpredictable boss, tell us what it was like.
PC Magazine
Wyze Cam V3 Pro Review
We gave the original Wyze Cam an Editors’ Choice award because of its ease of use, low price, and generous feature set. Since then, the company has released several new models that improved upon the original with features such as motion tracking, color night vision, and weather resistance. The latest entry, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro ($49.99), once again sets the bar for affordable security cameras with its 2K video resolution and new capabilities such as Smart Focus (which gives you a better look at anything moving in the frame) and a built-in spotlight. That makes it our top pick for budget-friendly outdoor security cameras, and it works equally as well inside.
