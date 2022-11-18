Read full article on original website
Related
Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item
Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Thrillist
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
iheart.com
Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist
Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Adds 2 New Flavors to Its Holiday Creamers Lineup
The best thing about the colder months, in my opinion, is making a frothy latte at home without stressing about how you will turn it into an iced coffee. I have simply never been able to manage a scenario where all the ice doesn't melt, and the drink is entirely too watery. In the winter, I just drink hot coffee. And this season, I'll be adding two new flavors to my coffee bar rotation.
Delish
Frozen Hot Chocolate
If you're all about the famous frozen hot chocolate but don't feel like making the trip all the way to New York City, we have the best solution right here. This frozen hot chocolate recipe is the easiest chocolatey dessert when you want something simple, fast and still impressive. Festive enough to be a winter dessert but refreshing enough to sip on during hot summer days, this is a year-round favorite.
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News
A popular McDonald's item will soon be returning - but there's a catch.
The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries
When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
thebrag.com
A new McFlurry and fan favourite burger are coming to McDonald’s
Big changes are coming to the McDonald’s menu, including the return of a fan favourite burger. After a dead hiatus, the El Maco burger is coming back to the fast food chain’s menu this summer. The El Maco burger was last available all the way back in 2019, and is quite the feast: the Mexican burger contains beef or chicken patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, alongside chunky salsa and sour cream.
Thrillist
Reese's Newest Treat Is a Riff on a Childhood Favorite
Just because you're a 30-year-old adult with a salary and 401(k) (good for you!), doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sweet nostalgia of animal crackers—especially when they're smothered in Reese's chocolate and peanut butter. The same logic applies to naps. The candy maker is expanding on its line of...
The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year
When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0