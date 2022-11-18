ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kezi.com

Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market opens for the season

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market at the Lane Events Center is open for the season. The market will be open every weekend until Dec. 24. It will also be open on Black Friday and the day before Christmas Eve. The market's hours are from 10 a.m. until...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

How inflation is impacting Oregonians' Thanksgiving this year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Everything from gas prices and grocery costs could cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs are up 13% compared to one year ago. People living in Eugene said they've been noticing the rising prices and making adjustments. "I...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing, blankets, and more

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

How does this help with the ‘climate’?

Oregon’s state land-use regulators are telling Albany, Corvallis and other cities above 50,000 population to designate “climate friendly” parts of town where people can live so they don’t need to drive to meet day-to-day needs. This state order is causing lots of work in city planning...
CORVALLIS, OR
uoregon.edu

Paid Leave Oregon, a new benefit, begins in September 2023

The University of Oregon will contract with a third-party administrator to establish a paid leave plan required by the state of Oregon. The Paid Leave Oregon program begins in September 2023 and provides paid leave for absences related to the birth or adoption of a child, one’s own or a loved one’s serious illness, or due to sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Fire destroys rural house southwest of Philomath

A fire in the early morning hours Thursday destroyed a house on Henderson Road about eight miles southwest of Philomath. The residents of the house, which is located on Starker Forests property, were not home at the time of the fire, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Deputy Fire Chief Rich...
PHILOMATH, OR
hh-today.com

Curious about old store site: Now, a fence

It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
ALBANY, OR
247Sports

Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah

Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT

Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
WEST LINN, OR
247Sports

Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's thrilling victory over No. 10 Utah

A thrilling game in Autzen Stadium was eventually won by the Ducks, 20-17, in a close affair throughout. Oregon's quarterback Bo Nix started the game after being listed as a game-time decision, throwing for 287 yards and one touchdown. Nix was limited in mobility but helped secure the victory by running for the final Oregon first down and cementing the win.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received

Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
ROSEBURG, OR

