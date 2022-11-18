Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market opens for the season
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Saturday Market's Holiday Market at the Lane Events Center is open for the season. The market will be open every weekend until Dec. 24. It will also be open on Black Friday and the day before Christmas Eve. The market's hours are from 10 a.m. until...
kezi.com
How inflation is impacting Oregonians' Thanksgiving this year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Everything from gas prices and grocery costs could cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs are up 13% compared to one year ago. People living in Eugene said they've been noticing the rising prices and making adjustments. "I...
nbc16.com
'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing, blankets, and more
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
kezi.com
Public to weigh in on Eugene ordinance banning natural gas in newly constructed low-rise homes
EUGENE, Ore. -- There's a lot of heat over the city of Eugene's electrification plan. On Monday, a public hearing is set to take place on a new ordinance to ban natural gas in newly constructed low-rise residential homes. Discussion on banning natural gas in newly constructed residential, commercial and...
ijpr.org
Mon 8:30 | Roseburg robotics company branches out from timber, in The Ground Floor
Some of the dullest jobs on assembly lines have been taken over by robots. That is true in the timber industry as well, where people who used to perform the same sets of motions all day long can now run and fix the robots who do the work instead. This month our business segment,
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
hh-today.com
How does this help with the ‘climate’?
Oregon’s state land-use regulators are telling Albany, Corvallis and other cities above 50,000 population to designate “climate friendly” parts of town where people can live so they don’t need to drive to meet day-to-day needs. This state order is causing lots of work in city planning...
uoregon.edu
Paid Leave Oregon, a new benefit, begins in September 2023
The University of Oregon will contract with a third-party administrator to establish a paid leave plan required by the state of Oregon. The Paid Leave Oregon program begins in September 2023 and provides paid leave for absences related to the birth or adoption of a child, one’s own or a loved one’s serious illness, or due to sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.
New, heat-efficient nanoparticles to treat cancer developed by Oregon State researchers
CORVALLIS, Oregon — Oregon State University scientists have taken nanotechnology to a new level targeting cancer cells. They have developed a new heat-efficient nanoparticles, improving their previous cancer fighting ability. "So technically using these nanoparticles we heat the cancer tissue from inside not from outside," said Oleh Taratula a...
philomathnews.com
Fire destroys rural house southwest of Philomath
A fire in the early morning hours Thursday destroyed a house on Henderson Road about eight miles southwest of Philomath. The residents of the house, which is located on Starker Forests property, were not home at the time of the fire, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Deputy Fire Chief Rich...
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
yachatsnews.com
Will an increase in Lincoln County ambulance staffing help solve Samaritan issues on transporting patients to the valley?
Four times a day, on average, a patient at one of Samaritan Health System’s two Lincoln County hospitals needs to be moved quickly to a hospital in the Willamette Valley or Portland that can provide a higher level of care. More and more frequently, ambulance providers in or near...
kqennewsradio.com
FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE GOES INTO ROSEBURG RESTAURANT
Four people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Roseburg restaurant on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Seven Thai Restaurant in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard where a minivan had crashed through a large window and gone all the way into the dining area of the business.
nbc16.com
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
hh-today.com
Razing 300 W. First: Three bids received
Three contractors from the Portland area submitted bids to demolish the former downtown Albany branch of the Wells Fargo Bank at 300 W. First Ave. The bids, opened Nov. 15, ranged from about $239,000 to nearly $385,000. The Albany urban renewal agency, ARA, bought the property in 2019 for $1.5...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
kezi.com
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
