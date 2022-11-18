Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
nbc16.com
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
nbc16.com
Head-on crash closes Highway 58 east of Oakridge
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Highway 58 (Willamette Highway) is fully closed by a high impact, head-on crash east of Oakridge. The location is at milepost 61, a mile from the summit, west of Odell Lake. "There are no local detours and the road will be closed for several hours," Oregon...
nbc16.com
'I am saddened and heartbroken': Eugene mayor issues statement on Colorado shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — The mayor of Eugene, Lucy Vinis, has issued a public statement on the shooting Saturday in Colorado Springs that killed 5 people and injured 25 more. I am saddened and heartbroken to hear of the shooting at an LGBTQIA+ venue in Colorado Springs. Though the motive for the shooting is still unknown, the attack took place where members of the LGBTQIA+ community gather, a place where they feel safe and accepted.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
nbc16.com
Police: Victim of assault on LTD bus dies; suspect charged with second-degree murder
EUGENE, Ore. — The victim of an assault Saturday on a Lane Transit District (LTD) bus has subsequently died, the Eugene Police Department said Sunday. EPD is waiting to release the man's identity until after his family is notified. The suspect, Derek Jules Dinnell, 30, is lodged at Lane...
nbc16.com
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
kezi.com
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
kqennewsradio.com
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
nbc16.com
Springfield History Museum invites Asian community to share their stories
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
kezi.com
How inflation is impacting Oregonians' Thanksgiving this year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Everything from gas prices and grocery costs could cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs are up 13% compared to one year ago. People living in Eugene said they've been noticing the rising prices and making adjustments. "I...
wholecommunity.news
Ready NW considers threats from dam breach, flooding
Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to talk about flooding Nov. 14. Emergency preparedness teams from three northwest neighborhoods welcomed a discussion on flooding. Introducing Jacque Wurster at the River Road Community meeting on Nov. 14, co-chair Clare Strawn. [00:00:11] Clare Strawn...
hh-today.com
How does this help with the ‘climate’?
Oregon’s state land-use regulators are telling Albany, Corvallis and other cities above 50,000 population to designate “climate friendly” parts of town where people can live so they don’t need to drive to meet day-to-day needs. This state order is causing lots of work in city planning...
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT WITH A VEHICLE
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:30 p.m. a female driver was driving slowly through the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive when her vehicle struck the man. The pedestrian initially thought he was fine and told the driver he didn’t need any assistance.
New, heat-efficient nanoparticles to treat cancer developed by Oregon State researchers
CORVALLIS, Oregon — Oregon State University scientists have taken nanotechnology to a new level targeting cancer cells. They have developed a new heat-efficient nanoparticles, improving their previous cancer fighting ability. "So technically using these nanoparticles we heat the cancer tissue from inside not from outside," said Oleh Taratula a...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Preliminary Results for Nov. 8 General Election
November 17 - With the latest count of postmarked ballots released by Lane County on Nov. 15, the field narrows to projected winners and decided measures in this year’s Nov. 8 General Election. In the local races, the City of Cottage Grove is projected to swear in a new mayor and Creswell has re-elected its incumbent mayor.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's thrilling win against Utah
Eugene, Ore. - Saturday night in Eugene was one of the biggest nights in the Pac-12 Conference this season. The inside track for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game was on the line for both Oregon and Utah in a Top 15 showdown between two schools used to playing big football games. Then there were the storylines of injuries heading into this game. Was Bo Nix going to be able to play for Oregon? What about Oregon's starting offensive linemen, Alex Forsyth and Ryan Walk? How would Utah look coming off a massive blowout last weekend at home to Stanford?
nbc16.com
Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
nbc16.com
Triangle Lake comes up short in state football title game
BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
nbc16.com
Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks host top five opponent Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but...
Comments / 0