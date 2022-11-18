Far too often have we all found ourselves in this position. You get hooked on a brand-new beauty product, it becomes your holy grail, and you can no longer live without it. When all of a sudden it turns out you have no choice but to let it go because of a recall. Who hasn't lived through that anxiety-ridden rush of doing the calculations in your mind of when you bought said item and cross-referencing the production dates that have been recalled? Only recently, Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palettes were clocked for a strategically masked warning claiming the eyeshadow, as in the powder you apply to your eyes, was not designed for use on eyes, per Dazed Digital. For some reason, beauty companies just can not seem to get it together and avoid practically carcinogenic ingredients, so we all have to suffer.

1 DAY AGO