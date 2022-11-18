Read full article on original website
What's The Real Problem With Benzene, The Ingredient In Recalled Dry Shampoos?
Far too often have we all found ourselves in this position. You get hooked on a brand-new beauty product, it becomes your holy grail, and you can no longer live without it. When all of a sudden it turns out you have no choice but to let it go because of a recall. Who hasn't lived through that anxiety-ridden rush of doing the calculations in your mind of when you bought said item and cross-referencing the production dates that have been recalled? Only recently, Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palettes were clocked for a strategically masked warning claiming the eyeshadow, as in the powder you apply to your eyes, was not designed for use on eyes, per Dazed Digital. For some reason, beauty companies just can not seem to get it together and avoid practically carcinogenic ingredients, so we all have to suffer.
Can You Use Epsom Salt To Treat Acne?
Most of us know that acne occurs when your pores are clogged with oil or infected with bacteria that you're exposed to daily. But that feels overly simplified, especially to anyone with acne-prone skin. Dermatologists, over-the-counter drugstore brands, and kitchen pantries around the world are consulted during a breakout, and finding a solution still seems impossible. "Acne is unpredictable. It does what it wants, whenever it wants," dermatologist Rick Fried told The Washington Post.
How To Decorate For A Gender-Neutral Baby Shower
There's never a bad reason to gather family and friends together to eat cake and open gifts, but baby showers are one of the happiest. It's always nice to welcome a new life, help supply the expectant family with some much-needed supplies, and to reassure the mom-to-be that yes, she will get some sleep eventually. While some aspects of baby showers haven't changed much over the years, one feature has changed in recent years: the traditional color scheme. Gender-neutral colors and theming are becoming increasingly trendy for baby festivities, and we're totally here for it.
Luxury Laundry Brand The Laundress Is Issuing A Massive Recall
Luxury laundry brand The Laundress is facing a new low as it announced a massive recall of all its merchandise on Thursday. "We have identified the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria in some of our products that present a safety concern," the safety notice reads. While the statement says that the company hasn't found "any adverse health impacts related to this issue," the FAQ section states that at "the levels detected, these types of bacteria could present a risk of infection."
How Badly Do Shoulder Tattoos Hurt?
Society has become more accepting of tattoos as the number of people in the U.S. with tattoos has increased substantially over the past decade. As of 2022, reportedly 67 percent of Americans have at least one tattoo (via Earthweb). While some workplaces are far more lenient than they used to be on this form of body art, some still require tattoos to be covered up depending on the job at hand. So, it's not surprising that the shoulder is a popular area to get inked, as they're easy to hide (via Authority Tattoo).
The Acne On Your Stomach Could Be Something Else
Despite being one of the most common skin conditions (via the American Academy of Dermatology), finding out all you need to know about acne — including treatments and remedies — can be overwhelming. Particularly when you consider that it can occur anywhere on the body and not just your face.
How To Freeze Summer Fruit To Last All Winter
The luscious, ripe fruits of summer are just one of the season's gifts that are hard to say goodbye to as autumn rolls in. And while the hearty soups and stews of cold weather menus are just as delectable to some, there's no reason peaches and berries can't also be part of your diet just because there's snow on the ground. On those sub-zero temp days, a slice or two of summertime fruit might just taste like heaven and you'll be reliving your farmer's market outings through each bite.
Study Finds The Negative Effects Hormonal Birth Control Can Have On Teens
According to the Journal of Ethics, the Food and Drug Administration first approved the use of the hormonal birth control pill in 1960. The new option of taking a pill to avoid unwanted births caught on quickly and just two years after it was introduced, over 1 million American women were said to be taking the pill every single day. Its popularity never slowed down, with over 300 million women saying they have taken the pill at one point in their lives.
