US Watchdog Seeks Offshore Cybersecurity Plan
The supermajor is expected to target the mature Jeanne d’Arc Basin off Newfoundland and Labrador. Two high-profile US Senate races and a host of state legislative races lay the groundwork for increased attention on policies affecting the Marcellus and Utica Shales.
United Kingdom: Sunak Government Backs Sizewell C
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gave firm backing this week to EDF's project to build twin EPRs at Sizewell C, ending speculation that the new UK government might back away from the expensive newbuilds, which need government investments to proceed. France's state-owned EDF now aims to reach a final investment decision (FID) within 18 months, although even with backing from both the French and UK governments, this likely still requires private investors to buy into the project.
