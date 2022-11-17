UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gave firm backing this week to EDF's project to build twin EPRs at Sizewell C, ending speculation that the new UK government might back away from the expensive newbuilds, which need government investments to proceed. France's state-owned EDF now aims to reach a final investment decision (FID) within 18 months, although even with backing from both the French and UK governments, this likely still requires private investors to buy into the project.

