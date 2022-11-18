Read full article on original website
Glenda Dean
2d ago
I say treat them the same way in prison. That poor baby didn't deserve to be staved to death.😪😪If they didn't want the child or couldn't afford to raise it then they should have put it up for adoption. There are plenty of loving families out there that can't have or want more and can't have more babies that would love that precious angel and that would have gave it a good loving home.
Debra Stewart
3d ago
I find it so hard to accept that anyone would abuse an innocent child in anyway..it baffles my mind..Lord keep these babies under your wings. In the name of your precious son Jesus...Amen..
KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
WIBW
12-year-old escapes crash with possible injuries, driver uninjured
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 12-year-old boy was possibly injured during a crash on I-70 near Lawrence while the driver of the car remained uninjured. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193.8 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of an injury accident.
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
KMBC.com
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KCTV 5
KCMO police take suspect into custody after standoff in 3500 block of E. 51st Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police officers with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department engaged in a standoff with a male suspect in the 3500 block of E. 51st Street on Saturday morning. KCPD said officers were called just after 8:30 a.m. in regard to a disturbance in the area....
KCTV 5
Police need help finding missing 10-year-old Jayvan Scott
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing person/juvenile report has been issued for 10-year-old Jayvan Scott. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued the missing report at 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Scott is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. KCPD said he was last seen Saturday...
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
KMBC.com
Independence couple charged after their 2-month-old died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains details some may find disturbing. Jackson County prosecutors have charged the parents of a baby with child abuse after the 10-week-old died from malnutrition. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Austen M. Taube Hack, 19, and Sarah...
Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
MSHP trooper's vehicle struck by gunfire during pursuit Saturday
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle was struck by gunfire during a pursuit Saturday night.
Parents charged in death of malnourished 10-week-old baby
The parents of a baby who died from severe malnutrition are charged in Jackson County Court in connection with the baby's death.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
2 dead, 10-year-old injured after DeKalb County Jeep, semi crash
DEKALB COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Tonya L. Maize, 52, Union Star, was northbound on Route J at MO 6 one mile north of Amity. The driver failed...
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
KCKPD looking for suspect vehicle from May homicide
Months after a homicide in KCK, the police department released images of the suspect vehicle and is asking for the public's help in finding it.
plattecountylandmark.com
Zahnd: Police shooting near Platte City was justifiable
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd has determined that the actions of law enforcement officers in shooting and killing a man wanted for murder were reasonable and justified under Missouri law. Mekiah Harris, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., was fatally shot on May 3 near Platte City after he led...
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Comments / 5