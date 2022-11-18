Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Pedestrian struck and killed in Macedon
Macedon, N.Y. (WHAM) - Police in Macedon are investigating a fatal crash. They say a person was struck by a vehicle and killed on Route 31 just after 8 p.m. Friday. There is no information on the driver at this time. 13WHAM News will update this story as more information...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate fatal overnight shooting on Portland Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place around 3:00 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
WHEC TV-10
Man shot, killed overnight on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide in the city. Just around 3 a.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place after reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed after being hit by car in Brighton
Brighton Police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck near Meridian Center Blvd. at around 6:55 p.m.
Rochester Police investigating deadly shooting
One man is dead after shooting in Rochester early Saturday morning.
waynetimes.com
Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons
State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.
13 WHAM
Missing 93-year-old man found, passes away at hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: A Vulnerable Missing Adult Alert was issued by NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse on Saturday morning. Police say the missing man was located Saturday afternoon his vehicle that was parked on Chili Avenue. When the man was found, he was suffering from what appeared to be...
13 WHAM
No injuries after lithium battery fire on RIT campus
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District battled a fire on the RIT campus on Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the Nathaniel Rochester Hall for the report of a lithium ion battery fire on the eighth floor of the building. After roughly 30 minutes, units were able to...
WHEC TV-10
Missing 93-year-old man found; died of apparent medical emergency
UPDATE: Rochester Police said that on Friday night they received a report that 93-year-old Bobby Johnson had not returned home after being out for the day. A missing person investigation was launched and officers worked to locate him. On Saturday morning a “Vulnerable Missing Adult Alert” was issued by the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Johnson was found in his vehicle, parked in the 600 block of Chili Ave on Saturday afternoon. He suffered from what appeared to be a medical emergency, and was taken to the hospital, where he died. At this point, his death is not considered to be suspicious.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for suspects after burglary on North Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A burglary took place overnight on North Goodman Street. Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Rochester police officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, several suspects drove off in a car. One of the suspects drove in such a...
73-year-old man struck and killed by school bus on Lexington Ave identified.
The RPD says Rivoly was walking across Fisher Street as other buses were leaving the Ontario Bus Company parking lot.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Gates man, 73, was struck and killed by a school bus near Rochester bus company
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was killed after being hit by a school bus this Thursday morning on Colfax Street in the city. There were no kids on board at the time, but Rochester Police are looking into the situation because the driver of the bus left the scene.
BET
2-Year-Old Boy Starves To Death Following Fatal Heart Attack Of Father
In February, an Ontario County, New York man suffered a fatal heart attack, with his 2-year-old subsequently dying of starvation. According to NBC News, the cause of death for David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr., 2, has been determined nine months after they were found on February 15 in their home located at the Serenity Manor Apartments in Upstate New York.
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
newyorkbeacon.com
New York Toddler Starves to Death After Father Dies In Home of Heart Disease In ‘Disturbing Scene’
Authorities say that a 2-year-old boy found dead in an apartment alongside his father starved to death shortly after his father died from natural causes. Police discovered David Conde Sr., 59, and his son David Conde Jr.’s lifeless bodies in a bedroom in a “fairly clean and well-kept” upstate New York apartment in February.
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
iheart.com
25-Year Sentence in Orchard St. Murder
A Rochester man will serve 25 years in prison in a homicide last December. Derrick Gunter Junior shot 25-year-old Waltequaries Evans to death near a playground on Orchard Street. Police say that shooting came during some sort of dispute between the two. Evans was a survivor of a fire on...
13 WHAM
RFD deploys type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County
Erie County — The Rochester Fire Department along with the Monroe County Special Operations Unit, deployed a type 4 urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The urban search and rescue team will assist with structural collapse rescue or any other technical rescue as needed for the state of emergency in Erie County.
13 WHAM
Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in City Court. Hayden Cypressi, 26, is charged with rape for an Aug. 27 incident in the area of South Goodman Street and Park Avenue.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries
COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
