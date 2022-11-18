UPDATE: Rochester Police said that on Friday night they received a report that 93-year-old Bobby Johnson had not returned home after being out for the day. A missing person investigation was launched and officers worked to locate him. On Saturday morning a “Vulnerable Missing Adult Alert” was issued by the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Johnson was found in his vehicle, parked in the 600 block of Chili Ave on Saturday afternoon. He suffered from what appeared to be a medical emergency, and was taken to the hospital, where he died. At this point, his death is not considered to be suspicious.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO